It has been a wild ride for The Outland Complex during these last four weeks.
The music venue at 326 South Ave. is a Springfield favorite, hosting a variety of local and touring musicians, along with Springfield’s Get Dusted drag show at the end of each month.
The venue includes three rooms — the Outland, the Outland Ballroom and the Front of House Lounge.
On June 17, Seth Kean, general manager of The Outland Complex, made posts on the Outland’s Facebook and Instagram accounts announcing that the venue would be closing its doors due to the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The past few months have seen our current business model of three varying rooms suffer due to the pandemic and made us reconsider what we need to do moving forward so we can survive,” the posts read. “With the uncertainty of when touring bands will come back or when we can fully operate, we had to weigh all of our options (condensing down to less rooms, relocating, changing concepts).”
According to the posts, a new “owner/team” would be purchasing the venue to “work on some different changes and concepts of the rooms.”
Scott Lee, a local musician and music producer, was set to purchase the venue from Jimmy Kochs, who had owned the Outland for 17 years.
Backlash from the Springfield community quickly arose on social media about Lee’s intentions with the Outland, along with screenshots of messages allegedly sent by one of Lee’s staff members, Blake Young, also known as Yola Montana.
The Standard was unable to confirm the authenticity of the messages.
On the same night of the Outland’s announcement, Young posted a digital flyer on his personal Facebook profile announcing that the venue would be renamed 2 Hotties Entertainment Complex, featuring 8 Second Saloon and Jesters Sports Bar.
Although the flyer has since been removed from Facebook, Lee confirmed that he intended to transform the Outland into a sports bar restaurant and Front of House Lounge into a country-themed music venue.
Despite the potential downstairs changes, Lee said his plan was to never get rid of the ballroom and the variety shows it hosted.
Following the release of the digital flyer, a Change.org petition was created by user “Local Downtowner” called “A Pledge to Not Support 2 Hotties Entertainment Complex.”
It didn’t take long for the petition to spread among the Springfield community. The petition’s signature goal is 5,000, and as of July 16 it has 4,532 signatures.
Due to the backlash from the community via social media and the petition, Kochs decided to withdraw from the deal with Lee, according to Kean.
According to Lee, on June 17, he was preparing for a press conference about purchasing the Outland when he was approached by Kochs, who told him the deal was off.
“I was kind of shook,” Lee said. “As soon as I got the yes I could do this, it became my dream. The dream I had wasn’t to take anything away from anybody. It was to make it better and safer.”
Soon after the cancellation of the deal, Kochs organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for The Outland Complex, Help the Outland Complex survive COVID-19.
According to the fundraiser, which is now closed, donations will be used for rent, utilities, insurance and any upgrades or new projects that had been started but were uncompleted due to COVID-19.
The campaign raised $35,684, including a $500 GoFundMe.org Small Business Relief grant — given to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States by GoFundMe.org
Kean confirmed that the GoFundMe donations will be used for any previous late bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with rent payments until the venue is financially stable again and renovation costs.
“We are so overwhelmed!!!” Kochs posted on the fundraiser’s page. “It’s been an emotionally exhausting few days for us, and we honestly are so thankful for all your support. We are going to fight this and get through it together and make Outland the best it’s ever been. Outland forever!!!”
As the donations continued, Kevin Dunn, owner of The Varakus Group, an entertainment agency in Springfield, reached out to Kochs with interest in purchasing the Outland.
Dunn said that about two and a half weeks ago he officially purchased the venue from Kochs.
On July 7, Kean made a “news update” on the Outland’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, announcing the venue’s transfer to Dunn.
The post also states that Kean will remain as general manager and Johan Collins, main talent buyer for the Outland and owner of SprinGood, a local booking agency, will be stepping up into a managerial role.
“Besides a lot of cosmetic and tech upgrades to the building, you won’t notice a lot of change in vibe and friendliness that we have become known for over the years,” the post reads.
Although the Outland will continue on as the Outland, renovations have already begun.
So far, floors in both the downstairs and Ballroom venues have been stripped, the filling of holes and repainting walls has begun, a new central heat and air unit was added in the Ballroom upstairs and a new loading ramp downstairs was installed for easier equipment load-in and load out.
As for long-term projects, Dunn said he plans to redo the Outland’s exterior — fixing broken glass and bricks, repainting, and adding a new, eye-catching sign.
Kean said the team also hopes to incorporate food into the venue, which has never been done throughout the Outland’s nearly 30 years of existence.
Kean said his favorite potential project is the addition of an emo/pop-punk-themed ice cream parlor to be located on the exterior of Front of House Lounge, serving the Springfield community when the venue isn’t hosting shows.
“It was just a random 11 p.m. idea I posted about on Facebook and Twitter, and the reaction was unreal. And then it actually caught the eyes of an investor who thinks it's an amazing idea, so we are planning that out right now as well,” Kean said.
Working nearly 12-hour days on renovations in the venue, Kean said he feels like he’s in the “honeymoon phase,” eager to come in every morning to start work on the Outland’s future.
Collins, who has been booking and promoting shows at the Outland for about 15 years, said after the cancellation of the initial purchase, Dunn was one of the first people who came to his mind for taking over the venue. Collins said he is excited for what the future holds.
“The Outland is a church and music is the worship,” Collins said. “People come to the Outland and release themselves. I get to see and watch it, people escaping their problems. The Outland is the church I belong to, and this town can rest assured that the Outland is in great hands.”
Dunn said the team is on track to reopen the complex on Aug.1, starting with local artists to make it through 2020, but only if the county and city allow it. When reopened, capacity will only be at 50%, and attendees will be required to wear masks to promote proper social distancing and hygiene.