Black History Month is dedicated to the celebration and remembrance of African American history and culture. Matthew Cherry, African American director of the short film “Hair Love,” helped create more history of black excellence when his animated short film won an Oscar this February.
The short film centers around an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair. The film not only celebrates the representation of a present black father, but also an appreciation and respect for black hair.
According to an article by Rumeana Jahangir for the BBC, after slavery was abolished, black people felt pressured to assimilate into Western culture. This meant styling their hair to look like a white person’s.
It wasn’t until the civil rights movement in the ‘60s that there was a resurgence of natural hair. This came in the form of the afro hairstyle, which became a symbol for black empowerment and pride.
Following that resurgence, black people have reclaimed their hair and are embracing it. Hair was historically, and is presently, a large part of the black community’s identity.
Sha’Diya Tomlin, sophomore journalism major and public relations chair for African Student Association, finds the unique diversity of black hair empowering.
“Nobody else's hair can do what ours can,” Tomlin said. “No one else’s hair can be transformed from curl, to straight, back to curls, then braids and then a slicked back ponytail in a short time.”
Tomlin uses her hair to express herself in many ways.
“I change my hair to match my moods and my outfit,” Tomlin said. “As a black woman, I change my hair the same way everybody else would. It just can do so much more.”
Maureen Baddoo, senior sociology major and president of ASA, finds not only the diversity of her hair empowering, but appreciates seeing girls at a young age learn to love their hair.
Baddoo did not have that experience.
“When I was younger, I used to say I hated my hair because I went to a predominantly white school,” Baddoo said. “It wasn’t until I had little sisters that I learned to love myself and my hair. I wanted them to love themselves.”
Baddoo felt especially in awe and empowered when her little sister dressed as a “black Barbie” for Halloween.
“My little sister for Halloween wanted to be a black Barbie,” Baddoo said. “For her, that meant getting an afro. She had an afro for a week. I never in my life would have gone to school with an afro at eight years old, so that’s what I thought was beautiful.”
While Tomlin and Baddoo both agree on the importance of embracing their natural hair, they acknowledge hair maintenance can take hours and is a tedious process.
Tomlin, who has natural hair, uses Eco Stylers (gels) and hair glue regularly to maintain her curls.
Baddoo prefers styled hair because of how tedious maintaining natural hair is. She wears a bonnet or headscarf to bed so her natural hair maintains moisture. She washes her hair between styles and uses a few spritzes of hair spray every couple days to help maintain her style.
Finding the necessary resources in Springfield to care for their hair poses a problem.
According to Tomlin and Baddoo, the hair products and stylists in Springfield are not only limited, but extremely expensive.
Baddoo, who is from West Africa, said getting her hair braided there would cost roughly $3-$5. To get the same service in Springfield, it costs roughly $100. Some salons will charge more than that. The price variation depends on location.
“Back in Africa, it’s easy and cheap because it’s all black people,” Baddoo said. “It’s expected, like a white person getting a haircut. You come here, where it’s less needed, and they can charge as much as they want.”
Tomlin said some girls suffer negative effects from getting their hair done at a salon due to a stylist’s inexperience.
“Sometimes, when we get these protective styles, it doesn’t actually protect our hair because they don’t know what they’re doing,” Tomlin said. “It can be very damaging.”
Tomlin concluded, sharing one last bit of wisdom.
“To all the black girls out there, your hair is beautiful,” Tomlin said. “Don’t listen to what anybody has to say. Your hair is not nappy, your hair is not too much to handle, your hair does not need straightening. Just keep going on your hair journey. Whatever you’re doing with your hair, just keep doing it. Don’t let anybody stop you.”
Baddoo wants black people of all ages to appreciate their hair.
“You can wear your hair however you want,” Baddoo said. “Don’t let people shame you. Just take care of your hair. At the end of the day, just love your hair.”