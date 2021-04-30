10k.Caash, creator of “The Whoa” and the No. 1 artist on Instagram’s popular reel tracks this week, is performing at The Outland Ballroom Saturday, May 8.
“The Whoa” is a dance move that gained traction in 2018 and has been done on stage by artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Drake.
Over the last year, while live performances weren’t an option, 10k.Caash released his latest single “Whatchu Do” and album “Planet Swajjur.”
Alongside 10k.Caash, artists Shinigami Bros, Dayvin X Twan Panurgic, Jenk, Infinity, E-Sosa, Bighomiequon, Xavtimer, MeechJr and DJ Sade will also be performing.
Johan Collins, booking agent for The Outland Complex, said 10k.Caash will be the venue’s first headlining artist of the year.
10k.Caash said he enjoys interacting with his crowds by dancing on the floor with fans or creating “woah pits,” where attendees are encouraged to show off their best dance moves.
Doors to the show open at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here. Advanced tickets are $25 and day-of tickets are $30.
