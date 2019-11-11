College friends Kennedy Girard and Brendan Wright were casually texting one day about the idea of starting their own clothing brand. A few months later and the duo sold out of their first merchandise drop in just ten days.
“It’s been a surreal experience,” Wright said.
Girard and Wright met at Missouri State in the fall of 2016 and quickly became close friends. The two bonded over their favorite brands and aesthetic choice of clothing, but at the time, the thought of a start-up was not on their minds.
In early July, Girard, 23, and Wright, 26, started discussing the possibility of starting a brand together.
“We were both in a spot where we had nothing holding us down,” Wright said. “Neither of us have a set career path or really any obligations, so we were just like, ‘Yeah, why not?’
“So, over the next several months we met up once a week and we just came up with a few staple designs to put out there and then one day we just pulled the trigger and made our first order.”
Humble Pleasures, the brand’s name, was inspired by the American rock band Turnover’s EP “Humblest Pleasures,” created to represent the cultural values of the Midwest.
“There’s a lot of humbleness and a lot of value (here),” Girard said. “That’s something that Brendan and I could relate to, and I felt a lot of people that we’re trying to sell our product to could relate to. I think being able to represent those values through our brand is something that’s uniquely special to the Midwest.”
The pair released their first set of merchandise, two different hoodie designs, in September 2019 on the brand’s Instagram account, @humblepleasures.brand. The hoodies, one forest green with orange text, and the other a bright gold with maroon text, were designed to represent the tonal aesthetic of the Midwest.
“We can pull inspiration from all of these smaller, lesser known areas, the nooks and crannies within Missouri, Kansas City or wherever, but it’s something that’s more catered to the things we see around here,” Girard said.
The warm, inviting colors Girard and Wright chose proved to be successful, as they sold their entire inventory within ten days of their first drop. Both agreed the initial level of support was more than what they anticipated.
“Granted, it was mostly friends, people we knew, but still it was awesome to see that many people genuinely interested in picking up something,” Wright said.
Girard said they plan to continue releasing small amounts of merchandise — around 20 items — as they want to be conscious about what and how much they are purchasing.
A week after getting their first order, Girard and Wright took a trip to Kansas City to network with different Midwestern artists and businesses who shared similar values with Humble Pleasures.
During the trip, they met with indie record label, French Exit. Girard said it was here that they were able to begin the conversation of collaboration.
“We’ve always had a dream of creating a visual lookbook, or film lookbook, and being able to showcase different music within the lookbook, have them represent our clothing,” Girard said.
During the trip the two were also able to briefly meet with artist Claire Cottrill, also known as Clario, after her performance and give her one of their hoodies.
“We are just waiting for the day she posts an Instagram story with it,” Girard said.
Girard graduated from MSU in spring of 2019 with an electronic arts degree. He said the program did a good job of emphasizing the importance of connections with other artists.
Along with the potential of a visual lookbook, Girard and Wright have big plans for Humble Pleasure’s future.
The team hopes to become a cut and sew brand, allowing them to have more say in garment dimensions and fabric materials. With brand growth, the more opportunities the two will have with choosing sustainable materials, like organic cottons, hemps and recycled polyesters.
“One of our end goals, if we ever get to the point to make this sustainable, is to start making donations to Missouri Conservation fund and help support local park projects because a lot of our inspiration is pulled from the environment or natural terrain of the Midwest, and that’s a value that I think Brendan and I want to ingrain in our brand identity,” Girard said.
Right now, Girard said the brand may not be that level of caliber, but they are already making grassroots efforts to support different charities. For the month of November, 5% of all profits made will be donated to Movember Charity, a global organization dedicated to “changing the face of men’s health.” The charity works to fund research towards prostate and testicular cancer and suicide prevention for men.
“We don’t want it to be all about the clothes, we want to support other people’s efforts as much as we can,” Girard said.
Girard and Wright both work full-time jobs and live over 40 minutes apart from one another, which can make scheduling difficult. However, both agree the brand is their “passion project,” and has yet to feel like real work.
“It’s definitely scary to take that leap, but I think it’s more exciting to think about all the possibilities,” Girard said. “Whenever Brendan and I were starting this, we just had to jump and go for it.”
As for their second Humble Pleasures merchandise drop, navy blue embroidered crewnecks will be available for sale via the Instagram account as of Friday, Nov. 15. In the weeks following, beanies and long sleeve T-shirts will also make an appearance.