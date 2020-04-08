“Is the Easter Bunny sick too?”

For Scarlett Dobson, a Lebanon, Missouri resident, Easter Sunday is a day of celebration. Growing up, she woke up to sift through the sweets the Easter bunny left her before getting ready for church.
Following church service, she ran along with her cousins, searching for brightly colored plastic eggs. The remainder of the day was spent enjoying home-cooked food and time with family.
On Monday, April 6, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s “Stay Home Missouri” order went into effect.
The order states individuals residing in the state of Missouri should avoid leaving their homes unless necessary, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Easter Sunday looks different for people across the globe, but what will the holiday look like this year?
Virtual service
Dobson normally attends Springfield’s Praise Assembly on Easter Sunday, as she has for years with family.
This year, Praise Assembly is offering two ways to experience Easter Sunday service at home.
Members can watch the service on their own time via the Praise Assembly website or participate in an online gathering. The church’s online gathering will be hosted as a YouTube livestream, where members of the congregation can chat with each other in real time.
Praise Assembly also offers a “church-at-home service guide,” which includes before, during and after service resources.
Praise Assembly’s live online service will begin at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, but Dobson said her family does not plan to tune in.
“My family doesn’t view virtual service as the same because the main point of it is that we’re all physically together,” Dobson said.
Cameron Jordan, a senior organizational communication major at Missouri State, is experiencing Easter Sunday from a different perspective.
Jordan attends Connection Point Church in Raytown, Missouri, where he is helping prepare the Easter Sunday livestream. Rather than streaming the service in real-time, Jordan said the service will be pre-recorded and postmixed, then operated on Sunday as if it’s happening live.
“Easter is a big deal for us and as a church we’re called to be together,” Jordan said. “One thing that is clear in the Bible is that the church is the people and not the building. So really this is just a modern version of meeting for church.”
Jordan said the church’s video will be available Sunday morning via Connectionpoint.tv or on Connection Point Church’s Facebook page.
Celebrating alone at home
Easter Sunday, for Dobson, is important because it means time with family members she doesn’t see often.
“Growing up, holidays were the only time I got to see my dad’s side of the family, so they became very treasured and important to me,” Dobson said. “This year, I will be staying home for Easter and it absolutely shatters my heart.”
Dobson said she doesn’t hold many things close to her, but she always cherishes time with her family.
“For something that I actually do hold onto like this, it’s actually kind of traumatic to have it taken away,” Dobson said. “It’s like one of the things that is so significant to me is getting ripped away from me and I’m forced to sit down and accept it.”
At the time of her interview, Dobson said she had been up for four days due to her insomnia and anxiety related to the idea of not seeing family this year.
Jess Belmosto is a sports reporter who recently moved to Plattsburgh, New York, five hours away from her family in Massachusetts. Unfortunate circumstances have impacted Belmosto’s life recently, which will impact her Easter celebration.
On March 29, Belmosto’s father passed away unexpectedly.
Belmosto said her family made plans to hold her father’s celebration of life on May 2 in Massachusetts.
However, according to a press release from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s office, the Baker-Polito Administration extended the state’s non-essential business emergency order until May 4.
“Basically, I am trying to navigate life after so many changes and my mom can’t be by my side for some of them,” Belmosto said. “Family is so important to me and after losing my dad, I didn’t expect to be cut off from everyone like this.”
Belmosto said she plans to celebrate Easter with her boyfriend, who she lives with in Plattsburgh.
“Is the Easter Bunny sick too?”
Sara Overstreet is a mother of four. Her youngest, Aria, is three and a half years old.
Overstreet said she has already purchased Easter basket stuffers for her children, so she plans to drop off the goodies on the porches of her older children and celebrate with the entire family via FaceTime.
“Sadly, no big dinner,” Overstreet said. “Aria has already asked if the Easter Bunny is sick too.”
Twenty-month-old Bo Kenzi Parry, daughter of Samantha and John Parry, will be celebrating her first “real” Easter at home.
Samantha said they’ve already bought Bo’s Easter dress, so they plan to still dress her up and livestream a video of her egg hunt at their house for both sides of the family to watch from New York and Sullivan, Missouri.
Olivia Brandt, mother of Ellison and Cullen, said rather than celebrating Easter with extended family, they plan on attending church online in the morning, eat lunch together and have an egg hunt in the backyard.
“(The boys) don’t like dressing up, so it won’t hurt their feelings to attend Easter in their pajamas or play clothes,” Brandt said.
Not all gloomy
Although celebrating Easter at home may not be ideal, many businesses are stepping up to provide their community with resources.
For example, restaurants like Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar in Springfield are offering pickup of full course meals on Easter Sunday.
Businesses such as IPA Educational Supply and Chuck E. Cheese in Springfield are providing an array of pre-designed and personalized Easter baskets available for curbside pickup throughout the rest of the week.
A new Facebook group, Welcome to Springfield: We’re Closed!, includes an array of information regarding services local businesses are offering.
Although she may not be able to spend Easter Sunday with family, Dobson said she understands the importance of self-distancing.
“What’s most important right now is isolation, so when we can all come back together, no one is missing and we can have our big, wonderful get together,” Dobson said.