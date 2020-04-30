When Missouri State University transitioned to remote learning, Deidre Argyle, an MSU art and design assistant professor, said teaching her Sculpture I class became a challenge.
While researching installation project ideas for her class, Deidre came across Terrain Exhibitions, an annual event held in Chicago, where homeowners allow artists to create installations in their yards.
“It inspired me to start a similar project here,” Argyle said.
To encourage art appreciation in Springfield and provide a project opportunity for her students, Argyle created Lawn Art with Neighbors, or L.A.W.N.
L.A.W.N., a city wide, front-lawn public art exhibition, is organized by the Springfield Art Museum, Sculpture Walk Springfield and Missouri State’s art and design department.
Participation signup forms were due April 24, and community members were invited to participate in the project by creating a piece of work using materials available at home, such as sculpture, chalk art and installation, to place in their yards, Argyle said.
The Sculpture Walk Springfield website states participants must create works that are viewable from the street or sidewalk, do not disrupt the sidewalk and do not use other people’s property without permission.
Argyle said she plans on participating in the project by creating a quilt-like structure with approximately 500 aluminum cans she’s received as donations from friends. The structure will be wired together and suspended between trees over a sidewalk, moving and changing shape with the wind and light.
Along with her installation, Argyle said 25 people have signed up to participate, including a few MSU students.
Jordan Seyer, a senior art history and painting major, said she is hanging a few large canvas paintings on her apartment deck for the exhibition.
Seyer said one of the paintings she plans to include in her exhibit is one she started at Brick City before the facilities closed for the semester.
“I wish I could do more to it, but it’s too large to work on in my apartment,” Seyer said. “I may work in some small details for it, but as of right now it is staying the same.”
Seyer said the lack of space in her apartment has hindered her ability to create art at the scale she desires, along with creating an environment she doesn’t feel motivated to work in.
“I have lost a lot of the drive to create,” Seyer said. “It’s been hard to find the motivation to create when there’s not really any foreseeable opportunities to show work. The opportunity with L.A.W.N. is revamping that drive for me.”
Amanda Winters, a sophomore illustration major, learned about L.A.W.N. from Argyle directly, as she is a student in her Sculpture I class.
Winters said initially she wanted to use her final project for the class in the exhibition but didn’t want to potentially compromise the quality in order to meet a deadline.
Now, Winters is working on a chalk mural located on the side of her house, depicting an image of a sunset from a photo she captured a few weeks before starting the project.
Winters said she is typically intimidated by public art exhibitions but is excited to showcase her work in a new way to the community.
The public viewing of L.A.W.N. is May 1-10.
Those interested in viewing the works around town can visit the Sculpture Walk Springfield website to access interactive Google Maps, which includes information about the artists and their exhibits.
Viewers are encouraged to practice proper social distancing while viewing the works, while sharing photos on social media using #LAWNSGF.