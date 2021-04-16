On Saturday, May 1, the Bill R. Foster and Family Recreation Center will host the first Missouri State University Powerlifting competition. The event is only open to MSU students, and FRC will be at half capacity from its normal limits due to COVID-19.
The event will start at 10 a.m., but participants need to arrive by 8:30 a.m.
James Lowery, assistant director of recreational facilities, said as of April 14, two fraternities and 30 other individuals are signed up for the competition.
The competition will consist of three movements: barbell back squat, barbell bench press and barbell deadlift. Lifters have three attempts at each lift. Best attempts will be combined and totaled at the end. Lifters who have the highest total inside their respective weight class win.
Weight classes range from light to heavy, and have two divisions based on male and female participants.
All participants will receive a free t-shirt from the Royal Barbell Club, which is located at 506 S. Jefferson Ave. Winners will receive three months free to the Royal Barbell Club.
Lowry said the event came about to challenge and encourage both newcomers and veterans of powerlifting.
“Some of our students and patrons around our facilities really wanted more opportunities in the weightlifting community,” Lowery said. “They wanted to experience a competition. We have some avid patrons and some avid staff members here that were really looking into getting their feet wet in powerlifting.”
Lowry said there are no future plans for another lifting competition, though he hopes it does well enough to become an annual event.
Tyler Neilson, senior exercise and movement major and FRC personal trainer, will not be able to attend the competition due to military obligations, but he said he is excited for both students and organizers to participate in the event. Neilson said he appreciates the sport as it encourages growth.
“There is so much love about competition and competing against yourself,” Neilson said. “It gives you a reason to appreciate and love your body. Powerlifting increases bone density and helps prevent age-related muscle loss. Most importantly, in my opinion, it teaches you a lot about humility and patience.”
Neilson’s maximum bench press is 405 pounds, maximum squat is 505 pounds and maximum deadlift 515 pounds.
Kyle Dickmeyer, senior environmental plant science and horticulture major, is participating in the competition to challenge himself. Dickmeyer said for newcomers to not be afraid to push themselves when breaking into powerlifting.
“Don’t be afraid to try heavy weights,” Dickmeyer said. “If you fail, don’t get discouraged; it takes time to build up the strength. Make sure that you have good form so you don’t hurt yourself and don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.”
Dickmeyers maximum bench press is 335 pounds, maximum deadlift 530 pounds and maximum squat 475 pounds.
To register for the event, participants can visit the FRC front desk or sign up through Campus Recreation Online Services. Participants have until 8:30 a.m. on May 1 to sign up.
