In a generation conditioned by technology, it can be so easy to scroll on social media hour after hour instead of partaking in constructive activities. However, the same technology that sometimes catalysts laziness can also promote productivity.
Here, organized by category, is a compilation of worthwhile apps recommended by several Missouri State students.
Creativity
Procreate promotes creativity by providing numerous design tools for its users whether they’re interested in drawing, painting or doodling.
Heather West, sophomore professional writing student has used Procreate for two years.
“You have to pay to download it, but if you use it enough it’s totally worth it,” West said. “It’s so satisfying to just color the screen and blend colors together to de-stress.”
At first, West said she had to watch YouTube videos to find her way around the app because it does not have a step-by-step process when it is first downloaded.
“Recently, I started creating digital prints and photos by tracing over photos and eye dropping the colors to match exactly,” West said.
One thing West has noticed is by working on her digital lettering through Procreate, her actual handwriting has improved as well. She uses an Apple Pencil and iPad when on the app.
West recommends this app to everybody.
“Anyone who is remotely interested in art or graphics could practice or learn a new skill on (Procreate),” West said. “I’m not that artistic, and I downloaded it because I wanted to try something new. It’s so fun to just start writing or coloring and see what you’ll end up creating!”
Health
All Trails allows its users to discover trails for outdoor exercising such as running, walking or biking.
Tana Anderson, junior animal science major, has used All Trails for about six months.
“I found it when googling trails near a state park I planned to go hike at,” Anderson said. “It’s got different types of maps, pictures, marked trails for each park, reviews and exercise tracking for almost every trail you near you.”
According to Anderson, this free app is user friendly and provides a pro version.
“It also doesn’t prohibit content or bother you to upgrade to pro as a free user which is nice,” Anderson said. “It has five main tabs, each of which hold many options: Explore, Plan, Record, History and Profile.”
Anderson provided a breakdown and analysis of each of the tabs, saving her favorite for last.
“The Explore tab allows you to enter a city, park or trail name with filters such as levels of difficulty, distance, ratings and more,” Anderson said. “The Plan tab allows you to save trails you’d like to visit while the History tab has ones you’ve completed. My favorite feature of this app is the Record tab. Once you begin a trail it can track your elevation, distance and offer different types of maps such as topographical, satellite, built in camera for pictures, waypoints and Lifeline.”
Lifeline is an All Trails feature that allows its users' family or friends to track their location in case they need help or get lost.
“From what I’ve used this app for in the surrounding Springfield, Missouri areas and some state parks, it has proven extremely accurate,” Anderson said. “I have yet to be disappointed.”
“I would definitely recommend trying this app out if you are into exploring trails and parks, or even if you’re looking for a change of scenery from your normal walking path,” Anderson said. “It is easy to use, holds a ton of information, and helps you set and achieve your exercise or exploring goals.”
Madison Crum, sophomore political science major, recommends the Nike Training app.
“I have had the app for three years and found that it is effective in giving me different workouts that I can do with a range of equipment.” Crum said. “I find that the only way I will stick to doing abs is through this app.”
Crum said some of her favorite features of the Nike Training app include the yoga workouts, the advice it gives and the alternatives it provides if the user is struggling.
“I prefer it over other apps because the free option is more than enough, and it even connects to your Apple Watch,” Crum said. “You can select your workout based on how long you want to workout, equipment you have, muscle group or workout type. It's a great app to have, especially during the quarantine!”
Crum recommends this app because of the wide range of workouts it offers its motivational coaches, the videos for cultivating proper workout form and the free price.
Insight Timer is a meditation app to help users sleep better, reduce anxiety, and improve their overall wellness. Savannah Stephens, senior health and life coaching major, recommends this app.
Stephens has found the app effective in improving sleep quality and easing anxiety.
The app is supposed to help users sleep better, reduce anxiety and improve their overall wellness.
“It helps me meditate by providing professionals who guide you through meditations,” Stephens said.
Stephens said users can choose the app’s other options of paying for professional courses or simply listening to calming music.
“I would 100% recommend this app to others, and I definitely do to my coaching clients who deal with sleeping problems and anxiety issues,” Stephens said. “It is great for relaxation and improving feelings for overall wellness.”
Other recommended health apps include myStrength, the Fitbit app, Alive by Whitney Simmons, 10 Percent and Flora.
Volunteering
While volunteering may not be something typically carried out online, Be My Eyes allows volunteers to take virtual video calls for visually impaired users and read information for them.
“I downloaded (Be My Eyes) this week since I need volunteer hours for pre-Med, and almost everything I was volunteering for is cancelled due to the Coronavirus,” said McKell Norris, cell and molecular biology major. “There are a huge number of volunteers now compared to users, so I have not taken any calls yet, but I would still recommend it.”
Organization
Trello is a project management tool that helps its users organize their lives as well as their time.
Halley Parmele, a junior MBA student, has had Trello for about three years and uses the app daily.
“Trello is awesome,” Parmele said. “I use it for organizing everything in my life.”
Trello provides one platform to keep track of everything in her life.
“It organizes based on my preferences,” Parmele said. “I have lots of boards to keep track of both of my jobs, school and a personal one for my apartment and grocery shopping.”
Parmele further explained her process of creating boards and lists to keep everything organized.
“I create boards that are main topics such as School and then I have lists within that board such as ‘MKT 796’ and ‘ACC 711,’” Parmele said. “I can then put assignments or other things in those lists. Each item has many functions such as lists, due dates, various colors for organization, etc.”
Parmele recommends this app to anyone who needs more than just a planner to stay organized.