Missouri State’s National Alliance for the Advancement of Colored People held its second annual Black Arts Expo April 30 in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom.
The expo is an opportunity for local artists and performers of color to showcase their works. From oil on canvas to spoken word and even business showcases, the expo features a profusion of works from numerous artists and creators.
Tylea Wilson, a creator of the expo as well as a participating performer, said these types of events are extremely important for people of color at MSU.
“Missouri State is a predominantly white institution, meaning there’s limited opportunities for minorities to feel like they belong,” Wilson said. “This expo is a safe space; all support is great, but nothing compares to the support of your own people.”
Armani Eason was one of the participating creators. She showcased her start-up business called INAM, a fashion accessories line for men and women.
According to Eason, because the people featured in the expo all come from underrepresented groups, their works all share some commonalities.
“Most of the underrepresented groups’ creativity comes from culture or family traditions,” Eason said. “It is more than just an art showcase for me; it is a way for us to gather together and support each other in our creativity.”
Participant Thalia Barbosa showcased her collection of paintings she created for her business, Prey4Peace Inc. Through her business, she takes commissions for an assortment of different styles and subjects.
“The Black Arts Expo is a chance for all of the creative people in the community to show off what they have,” Barbosa said. “I feel like there is so much talent that gets overlooked, so it’s great that there’s this expo, and overlooked artists can put themselves out there.”
Also featured was Brittany Buchannon, an entrepreneur and MSU alumnus showcasing her integrated holistic counseling service, All Things B.Simply. Lining Buchanan’s table were bundles of sage, gems, candles and incense.
“The energy collected, the opportunity for all of us to get together and share the things that we’re passionate about, this expo provides all of that for us,” Buchannon said. “Sometimes an event like this is a small step for a small business; to build that courage to continue.”
The expo was sponsored by the MSU Multicultural Center and Bears LEAD.
For more information on future events, Follow MSU’s NAACP on Instagram.
