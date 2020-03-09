Environmentally conscious costume designers are using second-hand costuming more frequently to help tell a character’s story. At Missouri State University, Abagail Jones shows how accessible it is to use secondhand clothing in the theater industry.
Jones, senior costume design major, said the bright lights of the stage are no stranger to secondhand clothing. With a portfolio consisting of numerous designs for MSU’s mainstage productions, Springfield Tent Theatre and independent films, Jones said she uses secondhand clothing, or clothing donated to the theater and dance department. She is also able to alter this clothing.
Specifically, student-directed films by graduate Candice Bruce titled “Cult for a Day” and MSU’s 2019 production of “The Rimers of Eldritch” are almost entirely thrifted by Jones and other technical theater workers.
Developing costumes based on the description in a play can be a laborious task. This pinpointing of flourishing ideas is not the only concern that comes with designing a character’s garb. Costume designers like Jones are increasingly cognizant of the impact of fast, cheap clothing production on the environment.
The textile industry is a key player to the downfall of our fragile ecosystem, Jones said. She advocates for lessening its impact, thus influencing her choice of used clothing in theatrical productions.
The textile production industry produces over 1.2 billion tons of greenhouse gas yearly. It is an estimated 10% of total global emissions.
“We’re all more aware of the impact of secondhand, and I’m overjoyed that it’s cool to want to save the planet,” Jones said. “As someone whose livelihood depends on [the textile] industry, you have to be consciously aware of that.”
Not only does shopping secondhand lessen the abuse on the planet, but it can help tell a narrative in ways most rapidly-produced clothing cannot. When talking of developing characters through costuming, Jones emphasizesd worn, uncommon clothing displays personality and history as soon as a character steps on stage.
“I like to think about that character waking up in the morning, going to their closet, and picking something out,” Jones said “You have to know your characters like the back of your hand to be able to justify [their costume]. I love thinking about how they interact in the world in those clothes.”
Therefore, Jones can employ beaten overalls and jeans for a farmer or vintage glittering jewelry for a woman from old money. The possibilities are endless as long as the designer is willing to donate the time it takes to look through Goodwill racks or flea markets.
Cameron Perry, a junior musical theater major, worked with Jones’ costuming in MSU’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors,” where he played Dromio of Syracuse.
Perry emphasized the point of the costume completing the character.
“Putting on a costume is what helps me finally be able to completely dive into the character 100%.”
Regarding secondhand shopping for theatrical productions, Perry said as long as you give a costume purpose, it shouldn’t matter where you get them from. The actor is supposed to wear the costume, not vice versa.
Whether the production is fantastical or realistic, thrifted clothing often has its place on the stage.
These methods that Jones has been using to adapt her costume designs can also find a place in your closet.
Jones engages her knowledge of costume studies to create her own outfits and analyze others, especially regarding second-hand items.
“Texture, color and pattern and can completely dominate an outfit in a gorgeous way.”
Jones said to not be afraid to look for funky items when shopping second-hand. There are ways to get cool clothes for cheap, showing your story before you open your mouth.
Thrifting has become popularized for people of all economic backgrounds, which Jones refers to as a “first wave of thrift shopping.” Second-hand clothing can create unique style profiles for an individual while also being applied to situations that we would usually assume companies break the bank for, like theatrical productions.
“The only downside I see to this is the markup of secondhand,” Jones said, fearing that private sellers will take advantage of rising popularity and eliminate the opportunity for people who need to second-hand shop due to financial reasons.
“I understand that business is business, but that was not the intention of the person that donated the garment in the first place.”
From the eyes of a costume designer, second-hand shopping is a key way to be fashion-forward, environmentally conscious and creative.