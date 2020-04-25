Many have turned to exploring music to get them through the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what the music experts of Springfield recommend listening to.
String Area Coordinator and Missouri State professor, David Hays recommended people delve into classics if they’ve ever been interested. He recommends Beethoven’s 7th Symphony and Pachelbel Partita to start.
“Beethoven’s second movement is appropriately dark, while the finale is triumphant and the Pachelbel is beautiful and uplifting,” Hays said.
Founder of “Queen City Shout,” a local music festival, Eddie Gumucio said he’s been listening to BODEGA, Parquet Courts and Do Nothing for their upbeat and catchy songwriting with interesting and weird narratives.
BODEGA, a new indie alternative rock band, is mostly known for their underground hit, “How Did This Happen!?”
Parquet Courts is a rock band out of New York, mostly known for their third studio album, “Sunbathing Animal,” which reached #55 on the Billboard Album Chart in 2014.
Do Nothing is a fairly new rock band and they just released the music video for their single, “Contraband” from their new, “EP Zero Dollar Bill.”
Frontman for the native Ozark blues band, Terra Nova Kings, Isaac Baldridge said when he’s not revisiting thrash metal classics like Slayer and Havok, he usually jams to some Jimi Hendrix and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Baldridge said these bands are uplifting for him right now.
“Dark times make some of the most beautiful art,” Baldridge said. “I think it’s important to listen to what helps you feel sane in these harsh times."
Singer and rhythm guitarist of local band Dry Town Speak Easy, Luna Evergreen said the female fronted rock band Dorothy is consuming a majority of her listening. Rolling Stone Magazine called them a band “you need to know,” and put them at #14 on their 2014 list of Best New Artists.
Todd Osbern, prolific musician and admin for the Queen City Shout Quarantine Open Mic group on Facebook, said when he’s not spending time with his daughter Charlie or busy with the open mic, he goes back to old Dave Matthews Band concerts as well as Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and Fleet Foxes.
“I’ve also been writing new material and playing … Not sure if that counts, but I’m listening to it at the same time,” Osbern said.
Dave Matthews Band is a Grammy award-winning American folk rock band who topped the 2018 charts with their album, “Come Tomorrow.”
Arctic Monkeys is an English rock band with their most popular album, “AM,” known as one of the greatest albums ever by NME Magazine.
The Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala is known for their Grammy award-winning album “Lonerism.”
Guitarist and dulcimer player, Fletcher Browning recommends people explore the more weird side of music. Browning said during social distancing, he’s been listening to genuine sea shanties and Iggy Pop. According to Browning, Paul Clayton is a good introductory artist for sea shanties, as he’s studied and recreated ones from history books. Iggy Pop is an American singer known for an outrageous on-stage presence.
Singer and guitarist Josh Nimmo recommends Willie Nelson, particularly his 1978 album, “Willie and Family Live.” Nimmo also suggests Bonnie Raitt, Blind Melon and Chet Atkins.
If you are interested in any of the songs or artists above, you can find them and more on the playlist below. You can tweet your recommendations to @TheStandard_MSU!
Check out Todd's Spotify quarantine playlist here.