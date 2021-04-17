Springfield is known for many cultural artifacts: local music, breweries and a glamorous drag scene. One local drag queen to note is Daegen Michelle.

Michelle is a prolific artist and performer from Springfield who has been associated with local drag shows around town at places like Martha’s Vineyard and previously worked on Get Dusted, a monthly drag performance at The Outland Complex.

According to Michelle, her interest in drag as an artistic medium started when she was young.

“I've always had an infatuation with performing. I have memories of the women in my family dressing me up as a kid, and they'd turn on music and I'd dance on the tabletops,” Daegen said. “My mother allowed me to explore any interests I had; being the center of attention has forever been number one.”

Daegen’s drag career started in 2013, and since then she has gained a dedicated following both in the community and on her social media.

“The support I receive comes from the people in my personal life and from people who know me through my celebrity,” Michelle said. “I have acquired a cute little fan base of so many amazing people, and I am beyond blessed to know I am an inspiration for some and a muse for others.”

Michelle’s fellow performer and roommate Brett Baxley said Michelle is what he would consider a unique performer for the area. From her style to her attitude, Michelle tends to shake things up for Springfield, according to Baxley.

“Daegen has a really clear sense of her style and even if she's styling looks with thrift shop finds, she has such a clear perspective that they always give you Daegen Michelle,” Baxley said. “Before the pandemic, Daegen and I would perform in drag shows together. Through quarantine, I would produce digital drag videos for Daegen to share with her followers.”

One aspect of Daegen that makes her stand out is her identity as a transgender woman.

“It was drag that actualized the fact I am trans(gender),” Michelle said. “It allowed me to explore myself in and out. I've had people drop me because I'm unapologetically trans, and I don't entertain people who are dismissive of the harsh realities trans people are subjected to. People can become so complacent in their privilege that they aren't willing to look outside of themselves. My art and skill is what has gained me any of the following I possess, and I owe it all to myself.”

According to Michelle, drag is viewed as a predominantly cisgendered male occupied field, and anyone who doesn’t fit that model is going to have a harder time getting into it.

“Cis men are privileged,” Michelle said. “Trans and cis women who do drag are subjected to a lot of misogyny due to people's shallow belief that drag artists are 'men dressed as women' or 'female impersonators.' That is invalidating to my identity. Drag is about exploring the fluidity of gender, playing with it and for some of us it allows us to receive confirmation of our identities.”

In her art and performances, Michelle said she opts to display as much of her identity as she can so that she might express her own pride and help others with their own.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from the trans goddesses and icons who have come before me,” Michelle said. “Everyone wants to be the prettiest person in the room, and it's always going to be me.”

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelle’s live drag shows, like many other local artistic mediums, took a back seat to public safety. According to Baxley, this has had an impact on Michelle's career, just like other artists.

“There has really been a disconnect from any sense of community in the last year,” Baxley said. “Before COVID-19, Daegen was one of the most popular drag performers in Springfield.”

Still, Michelle said she has adapted and overcame to keep herself in the public sphere while quarantining and social distancing. To do this, Michelle has begun diversifying her artistic pursuits.

“Outside of drag I've been trying to write music which is extremely tedious,” Michelle said. “COVID-19 has taken me on a journey of doing anything I can to cure a boredom spell, and I have highs and lows of creating.2021 is the year of the healed, pretty b-----s like myself continuing the growth we've achieved over this last year.”

Fans can catch Daegen Michelle at the next monthly “Drag Brunch” at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 18 at Cellar Plate.

Michelle said those who wish to support her can through Venmo, Cashapp and Paypal @DaegenMichelle.

