Missouri State students, specifically non-photography majors, now have the option to trade out the typical analog photography I course for a digital photo class.
Rather than photographing with black and white 35mm film and developing and enlarging prints in the darkroom, students utilize DSLR cameras or even their smartphones for the class.
Jimmie Allen, a photography professor, teaches two sections of the new course, which were available this semester. Samuel Lines, an per course faculty instructor, will continue teaching the traditional course.
The majority of students in Allen’s classes use smartphones and the Adobe Lightroom Photoshop mobile app.
The Lightroom app allows users to take photos in RAW image format, rather than the smartphone camera’s standard, which photographs in JPEG.
A RAW image file contains unprocessed data from the camera’s image sensor, which has not been compressed. This “raw” data allows photographers to control the settings of a photograph after it has been captured during post-editing.
JPEGs are compressed, so the image settings can not be changed after capture. Edits for JPEGs are layered on top of the original, which affects the image’s quality each time it is saved.
Under the “Professional” camera setting within the Lightroom app, users can alter the shutter speed, ISO, white balance and focus. However, the camera’s aperture cannot be changed, as most smartphone camera lenses have a fixed aperture.
The course’s core curriculum is similar to that of analog photography, Jimmie said. Students still learn photography basics such as framing, lighting and depth of field, along with being expected to participate in class critiques and complete a final project, aspects that are a part of the original entry-level photo class.
Different from the analog course, students learn how to digitally manipulate an image and print utilizing photographic inkjet printers. In the past, these skills were not taught until Allen’s upper level digital photography class.
Ashley Cusic, a senior psychology major, said she decided to take the new course because she has an interest in photography but wasn’t necessarily interested in working with film in the darkroom.
“I’ve really enjoyed being able to go in on Lightroom and I’ve enjoyed working with our professor Jimmie, who’s made it a point to let us know that no matter what pictures we’re gonna take, there’s not gonna be a bad picture,” Cusic said. “It’s just, what can we do to make them better? I really enjoy that.”
According to Allen, the main purpose of this alternate class is to allow non-photography students the opportunity to take studio lighting, which originally had two photo course prerequisites.
Some photography majors do not agree with the new class and were upset upon discovering students could utilize smartphones for digital capture.
“I get that they’re opening up a door and they’re trying to get more people in, but they’re opening the door so wide that it’s not really advertising the photography department correctly,” said Bailey Wilhelm, senior photography major.
Wilhelm said she feels the class has lower expectations than other entry-level art classes.
“You can’t sign up for a Drawing I class and they hand you a tablet and say, ‘Just sketch on the tablet,’” she said. “I don’t think we should be sacrificing the integrity of the department just to make it easy. If photographers want to be taken seriously, I don’t think we should just be like, ‘Yeah, you can take it on your phone.’”
Senior photography major Danielle Mertens, who works primarily with digital photography, said she believes the new class is the photo department’s way of becoming more inclusive to digital practices.
Mertens said the traditional analog class was overwhelming at first, as she had never taken a photography class before coming to MSU, but she found it essential to her understanding of photography.
“With the advent of rolled film in the late 1800’s, it opened up photography to everybody,” Allen said. “No longer did you have to be a chemist or take a darkroom when you traveled. It opened (photography) up to the masses.
“I think cell phone photography is just another iteration of that in the history of photography,” Allen said.