The impact of COVID-19 is felt everywhere, but local music in particular is having a hard time maintaining relevance during the era of social distancing. To combat this loss of culture, a local man set up a group for the artists of Springfield to share their work.
Eddy Gumucio, founder of the Queen City Shout festival, began a Facebook group called Queen City Shout (Quarantine Open Mic) on March 20 after a friend sent him a link to another similar group from Reading, Pennsylvania. He said the idea piqued his interest as he knew there was a common anxiety among local Springfield musicians who are unable to connect with people through their music.
“When it was first started, I expected maybe a max of 400 members,” Gumucio said. “Within the first 48 hours, however, we had 1,200 members.”
Gumucio expressed the importance of maintaining contact with people in the local music scene. He said Springfield is “an underrated cultural hub with as much or maybe more to offer than big cities like St. Louis.”
“That’s why I started the initial festival 12 years ago, but I believe this open mic is just a more dire reflection of the need for our music community to stay together,” Gumucio said. “Now instead of performing for a charitable cause like poverty relief, we perform to stay connected.”
With a stay-at-home order in effect, many people online have expressed their feelings of social isolation and the mental repercussions of it. For the people in this group, it has been a way to escape their anxiety and loneliness.
David Hinson is the executive vice president, chief of staff, chief operating officer and chief information officer at Drury University. He’s also the frontman of the classic rock cover band, American League. He gave his input on the group’s effect on his own mental health.
“While nothing is quite like the serendipity of playing live with your friends and seeing musicians you know in person, it’s been therapeutic to keep in touch with these people I’ve met through my music and to maintain that community,” Hinson said.
While it isn’t mandatory, artists are allowed to set up a digital tip jar during their performances. This is to alleviate the financial strain on individuals who perform as their primary source of income. This was the case for local musician and frontman of Wily Cat, Jacob Hess.
“Coronavirus struck, and my means for making money as a musician were gone overnight,” Hess said. “The group has been a great way to network with local musicians and get my music to an audience while I hone my sound.”
The group does not limit itself to artists in the Springfield area. According to Gumucio, he’s had members who lived in Springfield years ago who moved as far as New York join in an attempt to reconnect with their old scene.
Jack Bowden is a music teacher in Hermitage, Missouri. He teaches kindergarten through 12th grade music.
“Through this open mic I have been able to hear amazing musicians I had always wanted to go hear live but never had the chance,” Bowden said.
For some musicians, the pandemic has presented an opportunity to express themselves in ways they couldn’t before.
According to member of The Goodman Underground, Tony Menown, “I have seen people who normally just play bass in a cover band get in front of their camera and play guitar so beautifully and sing like I wouldn’t expect them to, so it’s really been an eye opener to the talent we have in our community.”
Gumucio expressed a hope that the open mic would not only help everyone performing, but also garner support for the upcoming Queen City Shout Festival in August.
“Really my goal with the open mic is the same as my goal for the festival,” Gumucio said. “Bring our community together to share our artistic talents while serving a good cause.”
You can join Queen City Shout (Quarantine Open Mic) here https://www.facebook.com/groups/qcsopenmic/?epa=SEARCH_BOX. Musical talent not