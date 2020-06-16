Echosmith is an indie pop band based in California — founded in 2009. Formed by siblings Jamie, Sydney, Graham and Noah Sierota — with their mother taking on a management role — a majority of their repertoire consists of upbeat, stylized pop with old-style rock undertones. Their sound is comparable to groups like Owl City and Of Monsters and Men.
Their 2013 album “Talking Dreams” reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. This album consisted of ‘80s-inspired guitar riffs, warm melodies and a certain edginess to lead singer Sydney Sierota’s voice which set the band apart from other “cookie-cutter” pop groups.
From the album, songs like, “Bright” and “Cool Kids” seemed to light up the mainstream music scene. “Bright” is my favorite, despite it being the epitome of a Hallmark movie with sappy and sentimental lyricism. However, the vibrant, upbeat strums of acoustic guitar merged with campy beats and Sydney’s raw vocals make for an authentic sounding track, seemingly free of studio enhancements.
Echosmith hit a snag in 2016 when one of the brothers, Jamie Sierota, left the band, as he was expecting a child. Due to this, Echosmith took some time to recover until the release of their EP, “Inside a Dream,” in 2017. This EP, while still retaining some of their beloved acoustic sounds ventured into the realm of electronic synth beats with others.
My favorite track from this EP is “Lessons.” This song is pop culture satire, exposing the way love is portrayed in songs and movies. It draws lyric inspiration from popular ‘80s songs like “Every Breath You Take” by the Police and “Die in Your Arms Tonight” by the Cutting Crew. It’s fast-paced and consists of an instrumental style comparable to “Cool Kids.”
For a more triumphant sounding tune, “Future Me” is ideal. This song consists of high pitched synthesized beats and vocals that are noticeably auto-tuned but don’t over distort or the muddying of the vocals. The song speaks of becoming the best version of yourself that you can be.
Here are a few of Echosmith’s most underrated tracks, including those on their newest album “Lonely Generation,” released on January 10 of this year:
“Safest Place”: This song belongs in the alternative genre, with its adrenaline-pumping snares and aggressive sounding guitar. Sydney’s bold vocals merge effortlessly with her brothers’ creating the illusion of sound encompassing a vast space, like an echo inducing canyon or a sold-out arena. (“Talking Dreams” album)
“Tell Her You Love Her”: This song takes a few listens to appreciate. It starts off slow and a bit redundant as you wait in anticipation for a climax that might not come. And then it does. As Sydney sings, “This will slip away and start a fire,” her vocals seem to shimmer and waver like a flame. (“Talking Dreams” album)
“Cracked”: With instrumentals that sound like something out of an old western film, this song is a testament to finding beauty in pain. The most memorable lyric is, “I may be cracked but at least I let the light in.” (“Lonely Generation” album)
“Love You Better”: This is my favorite on the band’s newest album. It’s the perfect summer road trip song. It’s radiant, bold and daring and I love the ‘80s throwback funk style. (“Lonely Generation” album)
“Dear World”: It’s a bittersweet song that embodies everything that is going on in the world today. A true testament to all the heartache. (“Inside a Dream” EP)