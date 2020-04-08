As people are spending more time in their homes than ever, some are using their free time to begin projects they didn't have time for until now.
The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly caused significant inconveniences for college students all over the world. Many students have had to completely alter their daily schedules, making life much different than it was a month ago.
However, social distancing provides a surplus of time for people to finally complete the projects they have procrastinated. This could include redecorating a room, finding or indulging in a creative outlet, starting a business or gardening.
“Home repair items such as paint and lumber have gone up tremendously,” said Caitlin Holt, an employee at Home Depot. “People are finally starting their honey do lists that they established during New Years.”
Holt said garden sales are higher than usual this early in the spring season. Are more people gardening now that they have the time to?
“I think the increase in home repair purchases is definitely due to quarantine, but garden sales are a mixture of nice weather and quarantine,” Holt said.
Ursula Kindt, a senior psychology major, has taken advantage of all this newfound free time to redecorate her bedroom.
“I got some new furniture and moved my bed to a different location,” Kindt said. “Having a change like that makes me relax more and feel like I’m in a new space even when I’m not. I bought a handful of decorations that I knew would make me smile.”
Kindt said she was used to her room being chaotic since she was traveling back and forth from college. She never had a chance to organize her room before — now she does.
“It consumed about 20 hours of my time, so I was able to distract myself and not feel so overwhelmed by all things COVID-19.”
With the rest of the semester solely online, Kindt will be living at home and believes that, now more than ever, it is important to have everything in order.
“I’m a senior so this time I’ll be staying home come August,” Kindt said. “Since everything used to be so out of order, I made a point to make things extra organized. Now when I walk in my room I don’t just go there to sleep, I go there to chill out.”
Besides home renovation, some people have used this time for creativity.
“I’ve been wanting to start selling art for years, but just never took the time to do it,” said Hannah Carsten, sophomore education major. “I love making art, but my busy work and school schedule doesn’t always allow me to have as much time as I’d like for it. There was no better time than now to start.”
Carsten has about four years of experience with clay, but she has only recently had enough time to promote and sell her products on social media. The main pieces she creates are clay earrings.
“The process I use to make the earrings starts with brainstorming and making doodles and designs of what I’m going to make,” Carsten says. “Then I choose the colors and mold them together by hand, put them in the oven, assemble them together, and put the earrings onto my packaging.”
Carsten said each pair of earrings takes her about 20 to 30 minutes, clearly a time-consuming project if she makes multiple pairs a day.
It can be easy to fall into lazy habits while having no pressing responsibilities, but Kindt and Carsten have both showcased their productivity.
“Even when there is no pandemic happening, it might be a little cheesy, but I think an organized space makes more of an organized mind,” Kindt said. “Individuals can’t control very much but they can control things inside their homes. Doing what you can to make things a little bit easier for you is super important.”