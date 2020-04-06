Though all on-campus events are cancelled for the rest of the semester, the Student Activity Council is offering virtual activities for students to take part in from the comfort of their own homes.
Jade Johann, a member of the SAC, said, “We are still here and working to make the rest of this semester fun.”
Activities planned by SAC include online trivia, book clubs, virtual bingo, virtual Coffee Shop Sounds and Rock ‘n’ Chalk. Rock ‘n’ Chalk is a sidewalk chalk art competition that allows students to showcase their artistic talents while practicing social distancing.
“Students can register for the book clubs online,'' Johann said. “The SAC will send them books if needed.”
Book club registrations are posted on the SAC Campus Link. Each book club will meet once via Zoom to discuss the reading.
One of the book clubs is run by President Clif Smart, Johann said. The book club will be discussing "The River of Doubt" by Candice Millard on April 29. “The River of Doubt” is about the adventures and hardships Theodore Roosevelt faced while exploring one of the most dangerous rivers in Brazil.
Adja Jones, director of Student Athlete Development and Community Relations, will be hosting a book club over "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle Melton on April 15. “Untamed” is about empowering women through Melton’s memoir.
Priscilla Shildress, director of Family Programs and Student Affairs Special Events, will host a book club over "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng on April 22.
“Little Fires Everywhere” follows two women, Ella Richardson and Mia Warren, competing against each other's different lifestyles. Richardson’s house burns down and the town discusses who they suspect caused it. The book is also an adapted television series that can be found on Hulu.
“As far as the number of students participating, we may see a drop because of the virtual nature of things,” Johann said. “When we are in person, we get people that stop by events on the way to class and that really helps our numbers.”
SAC has canceled previously scheduled events in compliance with state orders.
On March 24, SAC canceled the T-Pain concert. Students who purchased tickets will be refunded the money.
SAC is keeping its members safe by having virtual meetings through Zoom.
Johann said the hardest part of going virtual is passing proposals for the Council.
SAC is maintaining optimism by providing activities for students.
“SAC is a pretty close knit group of our students,” Johann said. “We really care about making MO State more enjoyable for other students, so keeping up moral hasn't been too hard.”
SAC is advertising upcoming events virtually through @MoStateSAC Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
SAC will be interacting with students and announcing prize winnings through their social media.
“Students can enjoy fun activities from the comfort of their homes’” Johann said. “ No walking through the Springfield snow or rain.”
For the week of April 6-9, they will have daily activities. Monday includes a Hometown/SGF Pride, Tuesday is Rock n’ Chalk, Wednesday is Kahoot Trivia: General Knowledge.
The Tuesday Rock n’ Chalk winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. The winning categories are most creative, best school spirit and people's choice.
SAC is having daily social media trivia posted as well. To win the trivia questions they ask students to direct message SAC with their answer.
“We are rolling with the situation just like everyone else,” Johann said. “We look forward to resuming our in-person activities when we can.”