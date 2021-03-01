Last week, Missouri State University’s Student Exhibition Center unveiled the “Metals + Jewelry and Photography Exhibition,” consisting of student-made works in the mediums of metalworking and photography.
According to Art and Design Department Director of Exhibitions Jodi McCoy, the exhibition displays a wide range of talents and mediums held by Missouri State art and design students. McCoy said with mixed medium exhibitions, the center tends to blend two dimensional work with three dimensional.
The exhibition features the works of over 40 undergraduate art and design students. According to McCoy, each piece of work featured was created as part of a metals and jewelry or photography class.
Angelina Navarro, sophomore graphic design major, said her featured work was created in a photography class where she explored geometry in architecture.
“The process was mainly exploring Springfield, as I'm from Kansas City, so I would just have a set day where I’d walk around campus and (off) of campus and just find different patterns or buildings I liked,” Navarro said. “I chose to focus on the patterns of architecture because I like the balance it has.”
Alexis Griner, senior 3D art studies major, created two broaches, one locket, three rings and one pendant as part of two 3D art classes she took during the fall 2020 semester which focused on metalworking and jewelry.
“The majority of my work is made of non-ferrous metals; copper, brass. and sterling silver,” Griner said. “I use traditional fabrication techniques including sawing, hammering, filing, soldering, casting and enameling. I’m drawn to abstract shapes, and I like to convey a sense of consciousness and unease with forms that seem to be alive and moving. Many of my pieces contain shapes that remind me of intestines, sperm and jellyfish.”
Andrea Collazos, sophomore graphic design and illustration major, said her black and white photography work was part of a series for her portfolio, but she enjoyed the exploration of photography.
“For my personal projects, I tend to do more hand-painted or digital creations,” Collazos said. “I enjoyed the process of black and white photography. I am big on calligraphy, so the majority of my work carries a written message, whereas this photography course taught me how to communicate an unspoken message.”
Nicole Brunette, junior creative writing major, said she has three photographs featured in the exhibition centered around intimacy in literature.
“My process leans toward thinking of one idea and expanding it into different formats as I progress,” Brunette said. “My focus for my pieces was on literature and I thought that maybe by presenting books in a more intimate and interesting environment might catch the eye of those who also share my interest in literature and maybe even those who aren't particularly interested in books.”
Lillian Kanagawa, junior art and design major, said the focus of her photography work in the exhibit was on pets and animals. According to Kanagawa, this exhibition is the first time her work has been featured in public.
“I have never had work in an exhibit before so I am excited to have a few things in this semester,” Kanagawa said. “I haven’t been able to see all the work in the exhibit yet, but I hope to soon.”
Danielle Signaigo, senior computer animation major, created small metal pieces that she said are related to her background as a 10-year competitive swimmer.
“As an animation student, working with metals was definitely something outside of my normal pen and paper and computer work, but my pieces all were related to swimming and the water somehow which can be pretty normal for my work,” Signaigo said.
Brianna Miller, senior photography major, said her featured work is part of her senior collection. Her works featured were meant as a cultural exploration of the Springfield area.
“This project can be described as a ‘social landscape’ kind of project, and normally I shy away from photographing people,” Miller said. “I've really enjoyed it though because it's allowed me to form a deeper connection with the culture of Missouri.”
Hannah Sparks, photography major, said her photo series consists of pieces she called “environmental portraiture.”
“I love working with people and finding out what makes people who they are,” Sparks said. “Being able to explore people through photography has been really interesting for me.”
Due to the recent snow, the exhibition’s run time has been extended to March 9. Anyone is welcome to view the exhibition for free. The exhibition center is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
