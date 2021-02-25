The newly renovated Outland Complex teased a new show they are calling “Study Hall.” The show, scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, is set to feature local artists and bands from Missouri State University like Newport Blue, Justin Larkin and Missouri State Improv.
According to President of Missouri State Improv Team, Annaliese Schroeder, this will be the team’s first major performance outside of their typical weekly shows, held Wednesdays at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Plaster Student Union, room 315.
“In the past, unless it’s affiliated with Missouri State, most performances we do outside of our regular weekly show, we’re only able to send a handful of people,” Schroeder said. “What’s exciting about this show is that we get to have 12 people go out and perform.”
According to Grant Schwarz, social media chair for the improv team, this performance at the Outland will be unique in that the team will actually profit from the show, taking a portion of the cover charge, putting that money back into the team itself.
“We had a small fundraiser earlier in the year in the form of a yard sale just to get some equipment for the team,” Schwarz said. “This will help fund the rest of the equipment, which will help us stream our shows more.”
Due to COVID-19, the improv team has changed how their shows operate, in terms of how many people are on stage or in the audience. Schroeder said one permanent change will likely be their exploration into streamed performances on Instagram Live as an alternative to seated only.
“An advantage of streaming for us is it allows for people that either can’t make it or they’re not comfortable coming, they can still enjoy improv,” Schroeder said. “It also allows for our performances to be viewed on a wider scale. Improv is not a play -- none of it is written down -- so whatever happens at one show will never be replicated ever again.”
Among many changes in 2020, the Odyssey Lounge has undergone a metamorphosis, with new ownership, an addition of a vegan ice cream parlor called Sweet Emotion and renovations to the interior, particularly the stage spaces. As the venue slowly begins to open back up to the public, the Missouri State Improv Team will be one of the first university-affiliated performances as the newly facelifted space.
“No matter what I think it will be just a really great experience, and especially one that I think will be really positive for the team,” Schroeder said. “I think any performance is a good opportunity to gain some practice in a sense, but being able to have the team experience performing at places outside of our regular space is invaluable and takes us out of our comfort zone.”
The Missouri State Improv Team will perform around 9 p.m. Friday at The Outland Ballroom before Newport Blue, while performances by Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Justin Larkin will be held at The Odyssey Lounge, both sites part of The Outland Complex.
To learn more, visit The Outland Complex website or Instagram. To learn more about the Missouri State Improv Team, visit their Instagram.
Follow Todd Dearing on Twitter, @mtodddearing
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.