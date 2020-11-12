The Outland Complex in downtown Springfield unveiled its new vegan ice cream menu through a small pop-up on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Seth Kean, general manager of the Outland, said he was “overly excited” to release the flavors to the public.
While Sweet Emotion is set to officially open alongside The Outland after its renovation, Kean said he was experimenting with the menu so much he wanted customers to try the product. All the ice cream is made with oat milk, and flavors include vanilla, chocolate, pineapple and strawberry.
The pop-up opened at 3 p.m., and Kean said at least 30 people had shown up and bought a scoop by 4:45 p.m. Customers were able to purchase through a street facing window which connected to the Odyssey Lounge. This will allow The Outland Complex to serve ice cream to both passersby and customers in the lounge.
While The Outland is under renovation, Kean said all Sweet Emotion is waiting on is signing and official menus. The ice cream will be available to purchase during The Outland’s operating hours.
The Outland will also be offering vegan pizza from the Big Slice to purchase during operating hours.
The Outland Complex is located on 326 South Ave. and can be reached at 417-869-7625. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., Monday through Saturday.