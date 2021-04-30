Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, mark Springfield’s 40th Artsfest. Artsfest is an annual event arranged by the Springfield Regional Arts Council for local and national artists to display and sell their work.
The event will stretch throughout Historic Walnut Street, located north of Sunvilla Tower near Missouri State University’s campus.
Though, Artsfest this year will be different from years prior.
According to Kiesha McMillen, operations manager, the main difference will be the inclusion of two-hour time slots for attendees. This means that after two-hours, attendees will be encouraged to leave Artsfest to let others inside the event.
McMillen said attendees will be politely asked to leave after their time expires, but will not be forced out.
Capacity is limited to 2,000 attendees at a time. Vendors are not limited by this two-hour timeslot.
Attendees are required to wear masks while visiting. Temperature checks will be at each entry point as well. Vendors and food seating areas will be socially distanced.
Artsfest vendors will include several types of mediums, including painting, photography and woodworking. There will also be live art stands around the area for attendees to watch artists work.
Live music and several stage events like ballet dancing from the Ozark Dance Academy will take place. Other performers will include Springfield Dance Alliance and Backwoods Bhangra.
Saturday and Sunday will each have different live performances. A full map and timeline of events for Artsfest can be found here.
The food court will consist of several local food trucks, such as Pineapple Whip and Jamacian Patty Co. Food vendors will be selling things such as honey and fudge.
Sarah Abely, Artfest marketing director, said the event is planned for the open air come rain or shine.
Abely said as of April 29,a quarter of tickets have already been purchased. Tickets are needed prior to entry and can be purchased here. Artsfest social media include Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street for Facebook and @artsfestonwalnut for Instagram.
