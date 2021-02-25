In September 2020, the Missouri State University Office of Admissions and Department of Marketing and Communications collaborated to create a student-run vlog YouTube channel.
Today, The Bears Den has 270 subscribers with content created by five student vloggers. These vloggers are sophomore business management major Luke Stallings, sophomore communications major Jacob Lenhardt, freshman elementary education major Tyler Crane, junior secondary English education major Alethea Frederick and sophomore elementary education major Madisyn Vandegriffe.
“The point of The Bears Den is to show what life is like as a student at Missouri State University,” Crane said. “Each of the content creators were already making YouTube videos, and the admissions department reached out to us and asked if we’d be interested in making this project come to life.”
Admission counselor Emma Torno said the Office of Admissions was inspired to create the channel after seeing similar projects from other universities.
“Our inspiration started by viewing YouTube videos from ‘A Ram’s Life,’ which was started by the Colorado State University Social and Digital Media Team,” Torno said. “The Admissions and Marketing & Communications departments began collaborating on ideas to make this happen for our university. We then moved to the path of reaching out to Missouri State students who have displayed the motivation and skill set through their own personal channels. Each of our vloggers were eager to be involved on this project, and it’s been so much fun since.”
According to Torno, The Bears Den creates a diverse range of content and has yet to pin itself to one niche.
“Our vloggers will post videos like thrift hauls, day in the life vlogs, study tip overviews and afternoon strolls on campus,” Torno said. “We don’t give them a specific agenda; we encourage them to use their creative freedom and vlog activities that they are already doing. That’s the whole point of the channel — to provide authentic voices and experiences that highlight life at a very ordinary level as a college student.”
Frederick has created content for her personal channel on Black Lives Matter topics and beauty content, Crane’s channel consisted of vlogs of her college experience, and Lenhardt created various bits of content with some of his friends from high school. Each of these creators said they were happy with the amount of creative freedom they have been given with The Bears Den.
“The Bears Den has a super awesome opportunity,” Lenhardt said. “I never thought after meeting Luke (Stallings) in preschool we would be doing something like this.”
This is the first full year of production for The Bears Den, with 17 videos produced in 2020 and 18 so far in 2021 as of Feb. 19.
According to Torno, The Bears Den is not a one-off project for this particular group of students, but will continue with new creators after they graduate.
“Our plan is to have our vloggers continue to create content until their graduation. In the meantime, we hope to keep building and diversifying our team as well,” Torno said. “Missouri State is a place of inclusion for people of all backgrounds, and it's important that we find a way to represent this in our channel.”
To check out The Bears Den YouTube channel, click here.
Follow Todd Dearing on Twitter, @mtodddearing
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.