The exhibition is a collaboration between the art museum and the Missouri State University Art and Design Department, featuring the thesis works of five MFA students.
This is the fourth year the art museum has hosted the exhibition. Featured this year are MSU graduate students Jennifer Wolken, Tristan Miller, Casaundra Beard, Neal Polallis and Vladan Djordjevic — showcasing their works in a chocolate box of different styles and mediums.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 exhibition was canceled, which would have originally featured the works of Polallis and Djordjevic. As a result, this year they have both been invited back to participate in the exhibition.
“It’s really great to have this opportunity to come back and participate in the exhibition,” Polallis said. “It’s such a great opportunity and really, who wouldn’t want their work featured?”
According to Polallis, his body of work is inspired by his family’s struggles with schizophrenia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to think, feel and behave clearly.
“I had this family member who could carry on conversations with one person while carrying on a completely different one with someone who doesn’t exist,” Polallis said. “My work aims to portray those issues in a way others can understand.”
Beard said the museum’s participation in the exhibition has been crucial.
“The Springfield Art Museum has been amazing throughout this experience and we really appreciate all of their help and willingness to host our MFA thesis exhibition,” Beard said. “There are some great pictures they have been posting on their Facebook and Instagram pages to promote us as well.”
In a post on her Instagram, featuring her and the other four artists, Beard stated, “Grad school was one crazy ride, and I’m glad I got to share it with you crazy people.”
For the museum, the MFA exhibition is also important. The exhibition fills a month-long gap between two of what the museum called in a press release their most well-attended exhibits: the annual “All School Exhibition” and “Watercolor USA.”
According to a press release from April 26 by the museum, the MFA exhibition provides an opportunity for the museum to showcase local artists while extending recognition to student artists in the region.
The exhibition has free admission, face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
The exhibition will be open for viewing through May 23 in the Springfield Art Museum’s Weisel and Kelly Galleries during normal business hours: Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition is sponsored by Howard and Nadia Cavner.
For more information on the MFA exhibition, visit the Springfield Art Museum’s website, Facebook or Instagram.
