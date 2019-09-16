There’s nothing I hate more than a lengthy, pretentious film. The Peanut Butter Falcon was the absolute opposite; an engaging story running at 137 minutes.
The Peanut Butter Falcon has a dreamlike quality. The plot is not realistic, but the actors deliver, making it genuine and easy to believe.
The story follows a young boy named Zak, played by Zack Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome. Because Zak does not have a family, he is housed by the state at a retirement home. He obsessively watches wrestling videos to the annoyance of his roommate Carl. Zak had enough of the retirement home and stages an escape, with the help of Carl, and the intention to get to the wrestling school featured in his favorite videos.
He slips out of the window and starts running away wearing only his underwear. After a while, he finds a hiding place on a small boat. While Zak is still hiding on the boat, a commotion ensues, and someone speeds off, driving the boat away from shore. From here, a high-speed boat chase takes place. Tyler, played by Shia Lebouf, sets a fire on shore and steals the boat. Zak begins to vomit in the carriage of the boat and his cover is promptly blown. Self-concerned Tyler gets the two of them to shore and essentially says “sayonara” to Zak, leaving him to make his own way while Tyler intends to run away from the dock workers who seek revenge upon him.
Zak, on his own for the first time, starts to be harassed by good-for-nothing adolescents so Tyler punches the kid in the face. Tyler grudgingly promises to get Zak where he wants to go, which happens to be the wrestling school, located in North Carolina. Meanwhile, Elenor, Zak’s caretaker, played by Dakota Johnson, realizes Zak has gone missing and goes on the hunt to find him.
As one might predict, the Tyler and Zak become friends, despite the odds, as they make a journey on foot and boat to North Carolina. On the way to the wrestling school, Tyler helps train Zak to become a wrestler, which ends up being so darn funny, cute and inspiring, I couldn’t help but smile for minutes on end. My face literally hurt. Tyler, despite being rough around the edges, to say the least, treats Zak like an individual, rather than a child to be taken care of, which is how he was treated at the retirement home. During a drunken night around the fire, Tyler encourages Zak to pick a wrestling name and settles on the title, “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”
Through their journey, the characters engage in heartwarming, heartbreaking and hilarious dialogue. The onscreen chemistry between Lebouf and Gottsagen is undeniable. By the end of the movie, I started to think of them as brothers, the two of them against the world. Taking place in the south gives the film a sense of timelessness, and contributes to the rugged crusade that ensues.
One of the reasons why this film is so satisfying is because every scene is absolutely devoid of nonsense filler. Everything felt purposeful and cohesive. I didn’t want the adventure to end. For me, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” was one of those movies that I thought about for days after I watched it.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” is perfectly timed during a societal moment, where we are taking a closer look at the stigma surrounding disability. Although it was a central theme, the movie isn’t “a film about disability.” Zak overcomes bullies who call him a retard, and he shows that he is in fact, fully capable.
The representation of disability on screen is so incredibly refreshing in this film, where it absolutely at forefront but not overly glamorized. I hope this movie inspires many more films like it.