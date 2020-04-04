The rise of COVID-19 has brought many swift changes disrupting individuals’ daily lives. These changes have interfered with the lifestyle of many. College students are not exempt from said lifestyle changes and many have had to, or chose to, do something they likely never thought they would have to again: live with their parents.
Many students had to make this transition for various reasons. Most have mixed emotions, admitting there are positives and negatives.
Sarah Lowe, junior elementary education major, was living in MSU’s Alpha Delta Pi sorority house before moving out shortly after spring break. If they were able, students living in residential buildings were encouraged to return home.
“It feels super weird being home again,” Lowe said. “Don’t get me wrong, I love to see and spend time with my family. I just get so used to splitting my time between here and college, being on this long ‘break’ home just throws me off. Sure, I can unpack some of my things, but it’s not the same.”
Sydney Neal, senior mathematics major, was enjoying her time studying abroad in France when she had to return home because the program got canceled. Neal had to take five flights in three days to get back to the U.S. before the borders closed.
“It’s good to be home, because I was studying abroad and missed so many things about America,” Neal said. “It’s also really hard because my trip got cut short. It’s been good to see my younger sisters who I haven’t got to see as much since moving to school, but I’m for sure getting bored.”
Natalie Outlaw, senior middle school mathematics education major, was living in an apartment before she moved home to Overland Park, Kansas. Outlaw worked three jobs, two at MSU and one as a substitute teacher, and got laid off from all of them. Outlaw said it didn’t make financial sense to keep living in a state where her jobs were unable to support her.
“It’s been bittersweet moving home,” Outlaw said. “I’m happy to be in the same state and city as my fiancé, sister, dad, and little brother, but some of my relationships with family members are really toxic. It’s been stressful to be around them more often. Also, my dad, sister, and I are all working or going to school from home now, so things get a bit chaotic from time to time.”
The transition in living situations has helped to relieve the stress for some and increased it for others.
Justin Kaltmayer, junior marketing major, mainly worries about his academic performance.
“Moving back home has definitely increased my stress,” Kaltmayer said. “I was on a six test streak of A's and B's on tests, and now I have to take them in an online environment where I can’t concentrate.”
Nick Cunningham, sophomore criminology major, has greatly enjoyed all the activities he now has the time for.
“Being home has greatly relieved my stress,” Cunnighman said. “I am able to relax, sleep in, help out with household chores, work out, and watch Netflix, all while still completing all my education requirements.”
The parents of the students are happy to have them home and have been enjoying spending time with them.
Brenda Lowe, Sarah Lowe’s mother, is happy to have a bustling home again.
“Sarah was the youngest out of the kids and she went the farthest away to school,” Brenda said. “We were empty nesters after she left. So, it's been really great to have my kids home because it's given us an opportunity to spend some much needed quality time together. This will probably be one of the last opportunities that we will have like this.”
Brenda said she has been enjoying teaching her to children how to cook and working in the yard together.
Donna Kaltmayer, Justin Kaltmayer’s mother, has been enjoying playing board games, watching television and taking walks with Kaltmayer. However, Donna said she is having a hard time adjusting to Kaltmayer’s schedule.
“I like having him home, but I don’t like that he has his own crazy hours,” Donna said. “I don’t like that he eats dinner at 8 p.m. and not at 5 p.m. when I want to. It’s weird to see him having a completely different schedule than I do.”
As students transition back to living with their parents and potentially their siblings, conflict may arise.
Dr. Charlene Berquist, director for the Center of Dispute Resolution, said the current circumstances create a different situation than is normally created when a student has to return home. Conflicts are likely to be exacerbated and intensified because of the close proximity.
Berquist suggested multiple ways to avoid conflict.
Here are some the examples she provided:
Have a family meeting and establish rules
Establish private areas or spaces for everybody
Follow routines that bring you comfort and other ways to take care of yourself
Practice rituals with your family, like watching a show together, because it creates connections
Keep up in your communication with friends because they may provide an outlet where you can voice your frustrations
Berquist said she’s not advocating people avoid conflict, just that people use consideration when faced with a conflict.
“I think if you avoid conflicts, they become bigger, but I would really caution people in this circumstance to recognize that people are under a lot of stress,” Berquist said. “So, I think people should carefully consider what kinds of things they are comfortable with walking away from and what are so important that you feel the need to address them.”
If one finds themselves in a conflict, Berquist had suggestions for that as well:
Be respectful when communicating
Use “I” statements (“I feel…” or “I got mad when…”)
Be clear and direct
Focus on the issue, not the person
Don’t assume a person’s motivations
Berquist said she knows this is a horrible, frightening time for all and nothing like anyone has ever experienced, but thinks it’s valuable to see the silver lining.
“This time offers the opportunity we rarely ever have to slow down, really be present, and enjoy the people that are our family.”