TikTok has quickly become one of the most popular apps among college students. As of March 2020, TikTok has over 1 billion users and is continuously increasing in popularity.
TikTok is a way for any kind of person to go viral. Videos with varying topics such as comedy, singing, dancing, acting, tutorials and more are reaching hundreds of thousands of viewers without depending on previous popularity.
Jonny Basile, freshman business major at Missouri State University, is one of the many students on campus to have gone viral on this app. His account, @basillyy, has over 6,000 followers.
His most popular video has over 550,000 views and 90,000 likes. Most of Basile’s uploads are centered around college-age humor and popular culture.
“I love to make people laugh all the time,” Basile said.
Basile said TikTok is diverse, giving everyday people the opportunity to share their lives as opposed to only seeing mainstream celebrities on social media.
“Obviously, not everyone will like your videos,” says Basile, “but most people just find my videos funny.”
TikTok curates a “For You Page” for every user on the app. This page follows an algorithm of what you usually like on the app, giving you a personalized stream of content.
Ally Webb, freshman nursing major at MSU, says the For You Page is her favorite part of the app. She uses this app frequently to fill time, and the For You Page contributes to that time consumption.
“I could be on the app for an hour and not realize how long I had spent on it,” says Webb.
This app is mostly for entertainment for the viewer, but many people have gained fame from a simple video.
Users such as Brittany Broski and Charli Damelio have appeared on late night talk shows and even Super Bowl commercials after gaining initial viral fame on TikTok.
TikTok is filling the time for a lot of students as they navigate online schoolwork and the break MSU is currently on.