There is not a better time than now to check into that podcast your friend told you about. So, what do the professionals in media at MSU recommend?
Missouri State media, journalism and film professor Bobby Lewis said he is listening to Zack Arnold’s podcast, “Optimize Yourself,” a discussion-based podcast that covers issues like maintaining the balance of work and home life. A renowned media professional having worked on shows like Glee, Empire and Burn Notice, Arnold sets out to help people with motivation and self actualization in the modern world.
Recently, Arnold put out an article, Surviving Freelancer Unemployment, to help guide freelancers and small business owners survive financially during the pandemic. It is because of content like this that professor Lewis feels that everyone, including students, should listen to the podcast.
Andrew Cline, a media, journalism and film professor, as well as founder of documentary production organization Carbon Trace Productions, suggested “On the Media” with Brooke Gladstone and Bob Garfield by WNYC public radio, one which Cline had the honor of appearing on. The podcast is an analysis of different challenges faced by journalists and mass news media as a whole.
“For example, when I was on the show, the topic was how Hurricane Katrina, and the way the government responded, affected what the show called ‘crisis reporting,’” Cline said. “So, the show helps both news professionals and citizens better understand how journalists do their jobs and how news situations can interrupt or change what we think are best practices.”
Media, journalism and film professor Leonard Horton recommends both “Rich Dad Radio” from Robert Kiyosaki and “The Potter’s Touch” from Bishop T.D. Jakes.
“Rich Dad Radio” is a wealth building podcast that particularly concerns real estate investment, while “The Potter’s Touch” is a pastoral podcast intended to inspire hope in its listeners while relating scripture to current events.
“I am a longtime fan of Kiyosaki because he has some insightful positions as it relates to wealth building, especially during periods of change in our country,” Horton said. “As for Jakes, he has no problems addressing some of America's biggest current dilemmas.”
Screenwriting and media professor, Cristina Pippa said she recommends the podcasts “Good One” from David Fox, “Scriptnotes” from screenwriters John August and Craig Mazin and “Beautiful Writers Podcast” from Linda Siversten. Each podcast is about a different professional craft with “Good One” covering the lives both professional and personal for comedians, “Scriptnotes” going over the life of screenwriters, and “Beautiful Writers Podcast” hosting talks with professional authors.
“These podcasts give listeners the opportunity to hear about craft and the industry directly from professionals,” Pippa said. “Plus, they're entertaining.”
When contacted to share his recommendations, media production professor, Andrew Twibell recommended 14 different podcasts. Among these were NPR’S “Coronavirus Daily,” “Dolly Parton’s America,” “How Was Your Week?” with Julie Klausner and The New York Times series “Daily.” According to Twibell, each of these podcasts either provides useful information about the pandemic, or is a deep dive into american culture.
