When students arrive on campus, they may be unsure of their political beliefs. Luckily, Missouri State University has the opportunity for students to explore different political backgrounds and topics.
There are many organizations students can get involved in, including College Republicans, College Democrats, Young Americans for Liberty, Generation Action, Bears for Life, March for Our Lives and Animal Rights Club. Each club focuses on different aspects of the political spectrum.
According to the College Republicans Campus Link page, it says they “engage in activities supporting Republican candidates and ideals.” Students can keep up with the organization’s most recent events on the club’s Facebook page, Missouri State CR.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, the College Democrats’ Campus Link page states, “this is an organization that unites and builds upon the progressive ideology of the Missouri State University campus.” The organization’s Campus Link description goes on to explain the organization is active in promoting candidates.
Madeline Schatz, 2019-2020 president of College Democrats and MSU alumnus said, “I would tell students — every door you knock, every phone call you make to advocate for a policy or a candidate, counts.”
The final straight political based organization is Young Americans for Liberty. According to the Campus Link page, “YAL seeks to recruit, train, educate and mobilize students on the ideals of liberty and the Constitution.”
According to the Young Americans for Liberty YouTube recruitment video, this organization is based on a direct interpretation of the Constitution.
The last four political organizations are not centered around the direct or indirect representations of the Constitution. Instead, they are focused on specific issues.
Lauren Woodall, a sophomore political science major, is part of Generation Action. She explained that this group is centered around reproductive rights and equality. Once a year, the group goes to lobby in Jefferson City for bills pertaining to reproductive rights.
However, that is not all they do. They also provide a place for communication.
“Members go to coffee talks, where they discuss issues relative to equality and reproductive rights such as abortion and contraceptives,” Woodall said.
Another group related to reproduction is Bears for Life. According to the Campus Link page, this organization is “helping young people make abortion unthinkable and obsolete on our campus.” This club has attended the March for Life protest in Washington D.C., which advocated pro-life policy.
This is not to be confused with the March for Our Lives, a different political organization on campus. On the Campus Link page, March for Our Lives is a non-partisan group that advocates for “common-sense” gun laws.
The final political organization on campus advocates for “common-sense” animal rights. As explained on the Campus Link page, Animal Rights Club does community service at animal shelters, donates to them and demonstrates at events promoting animal welfare.
Senior computer science major Noah Elliot, president of Animal Rights Club, said their objectives go beyond the tasks they complete.
“I think really what we’re trying to do with our activism is give a voice to the voiceless and to try and help those who cannot help themselves,” Elliot said.
Regardless of the position, MSU has many different organizations students can be a part of. Political science professor, Kevin Pybas, said he thinks students should get involved in organizations, as everyone has a stake in what happens.
Pybas acknowledges that it may feel overwhelming at first to get involved in something that seems so far away from you. However, Pybas said he thinks that should not be the outlook.
“Someone is going to rule over you,” Pybas said. “Someone is going to make decisions about policies that we live under, and as difficult as it is to affect change and make a meaningful difference, that is still a better alternative than withdrawing completely.”
These political clubs, and more, can be found in full detail on the MSU Campus Link website.
Disclosure: Madeline Schatz formerly worked for The Standard.