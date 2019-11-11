Some students enter college thinking they have found their epic love, on par with a Nicholas Sparks romantic drama. However, sometimes it can feel like love stories end up more like a Shakespearian tragedy.
Even long-term relationships are put to the test as couples find themselves battling the distance that comes with moving away for college.
Transitioning into college can be difficult as it is. But on top of other inevitable issues such as time management and homesickness, people in long-distance relationships have to learn to live without the immediate company of their significant other.
Local Relationship Counselor Scott Brown explains that distance can often provoke serious struggles.
“Distance itself decreases the ability to meet our immediate physical, social, sexual, emotional and relational needs,” said Brown. “Relationships are designed to meet those needs, and distance presents obstacles. Couples separated by physical distance have to rely on the hope of meeting long-term goals and best interests with no assurance it will happen.”
Brown said when the needs of a relationship are neglected because of distance, partners may submit to feelings of loneliness, unfaithfulness or other distractions to cope.
Are all of the hardships that come with long-distance relationships worth it?
Caleb Hyde, a freshman who has been with his girlfriend for almost 11 months, admits it was a rough transition.
“The most important thing is to be honest with each other, and make sure you keep in touch,” Hyde said. “Let them know how much you miss them.”
Hyde said his girlfriend plans on attending MSU next year, so the conflict of distance is only a temporary obstacle for the couple.
Freshman Nicole Hellman, a digital film and television production student, has been with her boyfriend for eight months.
“The hardest thing about transitioning to a long distance relationship has just been missing the little things,” Hellman said. “After having a long day, I just want to hug him or go get ice cream with him. Not being able to has been really hard.”
While Hellman sees her boyfriend almost every weekend, she knows it is a privilege not everyone may have.
She suggests couples make plans for the next time they are going to see each other, so they have something to look forward to. She also emphasizes the importance of communication.
Hellman recommends avoiding conflict over text if possible.
“When your biggest form of communication throughout the week is texting, miscommunication is bound to happen,” Hellman said. “Rather than continuing to try and text it out, FaceTiming or calling is so much more beneficial.”
Freshman Allison Kuykendall had a different experience than Hyde and Hellman; she recently cut ties with her hometown boyfriend. They dated for almost a year and a half.
“I knew it was time to end things when my relationship began stressing me out more than my school work,” Kuykendall said. “I felt guilty about going out with friends, and now I don’t have to.”
Some long-distance relationships will endure and some will fail, just like any other kind of relationship, but if a couple is serious about staying together, what can they do to raise their chances of survival?
“Couples need to be aware of their partners needs, and remember to still try to meet those needs in creative ways while their bodily presence can not logistically do so,” Brown said.
Brown said couples should try gestures such as ordering flowers, remembering important events and daily activities of their partner and attempting to spend as much quality time on the phone or FaceTime to simulate a face-to-face physical presence.
According to Brown, intimacy and companionship are the driving forces of relationships, so a couple seeking to stay together needs to make sure these aspects are met despite the distance.
Every relationship differs, depending on the two individuals in it.
But if a couple aspires to live out their romance-novel-like love story, they may need to work hard to meet each other’s needs, communicating along the way.