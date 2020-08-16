If you’ve grown sick of the monotony of frozen dinners or former fast food favorites, take a chance on something new by taking a brief escape from the hustle and bustle of campus. There are a handful of restaurants which are so conveniently located, many of them are only minutes away from campus — perfect for a quick bite in between classes or a weekend outing with friends.
The Aviary Cafe
According to Samantha Seigel, sophomore electronic arts major, the Aviary is a rustic, French-inspired restaurant that is famous for its wide selection of crepes, with a welcoming staff and a fun atmosphere.
“I haven’t been to that many restaurants in Springfield since I haven’t been here that long, but for my birthday my friends took me to the Aviary,” Seigel said.
“If you go to the Aviary on your birthday, you get a free crepe,” Seigel said.
Pappo’s Pizzeria
Pappo’s Pizzeria is known for its wide array of specialty pizzas and appetizers, according to their website.
“Pappo’s Pizzeria is great for groups and families,” Jade Johann, sophomore electronic arts major, said. “It’s not too expensive, especially when you split the cost between a group. (They have) nice service as well.”
According to Johann, the dessert options are undeniably cheap but delicious, with half a dozen brown butter chocolate chip cookies for $6.99.
“I always order the Lone-Star BBQ Chicken specialty pizza and the Meat Lover specialty pizza,” Johann said. “Each type of pizza was good, but ordering the cookies for dessert was the best part.”
The closest location to campus is 221 E. Walnut St.
Black Sheep Burgers and Shakes
Black Sheep Burgers has a reputation of being one of the best burger joints in Missouri, according to their website.
“This place is a bit costly, but you get what you pay for which is good in quality and quantity,” Johann said. “(There is) good service and a fun atmosphere.”
Based on her past visit, Johann said she enjoyed the Cowboy Carl Burger, salt and pepper fries and the Elvis shake.
“The portions there are really big,” Johann said. “(The) fries can easily be shared by the table and the Cowboy Carl Burger can be split between two people. Also, the Elvis shake can be ordered without the banana for those who aren’t fans. That’s how I had mine, and it was really good.”
The closest location to campus is 209 E. Walnut St.
Tinga Tacos
Despite the smaller menu, Tinga Tacos specializes in the unique and gourmet. Open until 2 a.m. on Saturdays, the restaurant is the perfect destination to satisfy late night cravings, according to their website.
“It can become expensive depending on how many tacos you order,” Johann said. “The service was good. The location was pretty small, so (it’s) not ideal for larger groups.”
Johann said she ordered the Double Deuce Taco and two of the Tinga Tacos.
“They were both very good,” Johann said. “The Tinga Taco might require a bit of an acquired taste, though, because it has pickled carrots in it, giving the taco a sweeter taste than most.”
For those who order three tacos, a side of chips is only a dollar — with your choice of guacamole, salsa or queso, Johann said. However, one side is enough for the whole table to share.
Tinga Tacos is located at 308 W. McDaniel St.
Kai
According to their website, Kai is known for its Asian fusion fare and creative cocktails.
Delshun Johnson, junior computer animation major, frequents Kai for its inexpensive and wide selection of sushi rolls.
“The customer service is great as well as the sushi,” Johnson said. “I ordered the California roll with a cup of water and it was about $8 for a plate (two rolls).”
Kai is located at 306 S. Campbell Ave.