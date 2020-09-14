Caffeine is a daily fixture of many college students’ lives, and while it’s not just limited to coffee, variations of java have accelerated consumption to all-time highs.
According to Current Neuropharmacology, a neuroscience publication, about 1.6 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day globally.
Despite the seemingly low cost of a single cup of black coffee to an overpriced frappuccino, it can add up fast.
Imagine buying three tall, or small, cups of black coffee at Starbucks priced at $2.15 throughout the course of a week, based on prices for Springfield locations If that pace were to be kept up, it would rack up to about $310 a year. If a student in a four-year program relied on that freshly brewed coffee three days a week, they could end up paying nearly $1,250 spanning their college career. Prices only go up from there with larger sizes, flavored drinks and extra espresso shots.
As chain and local coffee shops remain staples of communities across the world, the exploitation of people’s need for caffeine has become a multi-billion dollar industry, according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development. However, paying tuition doesn’t have to mean losing the taste of the downtown coffeehouse.
Drake Tillman, southwest Missouri native and local coffee connoisseur, said local coffeehouse Dancing Mule Coffee Company began to recognize him as “the quad guy,” known for his consistent purchase of a latte with four espresso shots.
“It gets expensive, but it also feels good to support a local business rather than a major corporation like Starbucks,” Tillman said. “I do still like making coffee at home as well, and I often buy beans from coffee shops. Still, sometimes I prefer the convenience of someone else making it for me.”
One of Tillman’s favorite homebrewing techniques, the Moka pot, has been a constant companion since he discovered the stovetop Bialetti nine years ago in The Hill, an Italian-American neighborhood in St. Louis. He said he enjoys the quickness and simplicity of the Moka pot, which passes pressurized boiling water through ground coffee. The initial cost of a Bialetti, according to the Bialetti official website, ranges between $30 to $50, depending on the size. Since his original investment nine years prior, the only consistent purchase he makes for it is coffee.
The Moka pot is one of many at home coffee-making techniques, each of which produces different results. Just a few of these include:
Chemex: A glass pour-over coffee maker with thick filters to remove bitterness and extract more caffeine
French press: A mesh screen is pressed against hot water and coffee grounds
Cold brewing: Coffee grounds steep in cold water over a rough 12 \-hour period, then strained and diluted before serving
AeroPress: Coffee is pressed by a cylindrical plunger into a cylindrical tube through a filter
Siphons: Water is vapor pressurized through coffee grounds into an upper glass chamber
Austin Lear, head roaster and back-of-house manager at The Coffee Ethic, said he is familiar with living on a college budget, while craving a $5 latte.
“Whole bean (basic, roasted form of coffee before it’s ground) is definitely the way to go when saving money,” Lear said. “A great way to get coffee on campus is to talk to your club administrator or building dean to get in touch with us about supplying coffee directly to your dorm, building or events.”
Lear was honest about the possible inability to afford the upfront costs of equipment and mastering preferred techniques. He recommended branching out and trying more economical and traditional drinks, such as cortados — espresso and a small amount of steamed milk, cappuccinos and black coffee, which tend to be lower in price than flavored lattes.
Lear echoed Tillman’s call to support local businesses, citing the benefit to the individual, the community and the environment.
“Support local shops, who will sell you much higher-quality coffee for a much cheaper price than commercial places,” Lear said. “And, never be afraid to ask your local barista about coffee techniques, methods, how to brew at home and what coffees they recommend.”
The convenience of picking up a cup on the way to school certainly helps determine the choice of opting for a coffee shop route. However, the cost can be staggering for a budgeting college student. It’s still possible to buy the best beans and support local coffee shops with tailored methods to make the best brew at home.
“Enjoy coffee the way you like to drink it,” Lear said.