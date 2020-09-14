While college tuition seems to use the majority of a college student’s budget, there are ways to spend less. Free coupon books for local businesses are distributed at the beginning of each semester on campus to help students save.
Coupon books for students can be found primarily at Baker Bookstore. They are also available at other colleges and downtown businesses like TextBucks. The Bill R. Foster and Family Recreation Center also carries a limited supply.
There are two types of coupon books available, one locally produced and one produced nationwide.
Coupons in the books cover an array of services, from food and drink to hygiene. Even automobile and electronic repair discounts can be found within the pages of both books.
Locally owned is the 417 Coupon Book.
417 Coupon Book producer Elaine Smith said she personally reaches out to local businesses in the Springfield area or has them contact her to self advertise. The book is 55 pages long, with savings ranging from $5 to $20 on different products.
Percentage wise, savings range from 10% up to 50%, the latter being an entree from a buy-one-get one special.
Each coupon in the 417 Coupon Book expires Jan 31, 2021.
Smith said the book is a “win-win” for Springfield residents, students and businesses. Her main goal is to help consumers and advertisers alike in the Springfield community.
“The 417 Coupon Book is all about saving money for consumers and generating customers for area businesses with excellent exposure in the community,” Smith said. “I'm very proud of my book and advertisers.”
The second book, nationally produced, College Coupons caters to Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma consumers.
The books were popular for many years, according to President of College Coupons John Ellis. Due to being pocket-sized, they were easy for students to pick up and use. But, with the development of the smartphone, the physical books were used less.
To combat this, Ellis launched a College Coupon App on both the App Store and Google Play in 2019. The app gives users the same service without needing to use a physical.
Deals in Ellis’s book range from $4.99 pizzas to 50% off a haircut. College Coupons also offers a tie in deal with Hy-Vee’s Fuel + Saver rewards. Students who use the coupon earn 10 cents per gallon for every $25 purchase.
All of the coupons in this year’s College Coupons book expire Dec 31, 2020.
Students who use physical College Coupon books are able to use as many as they desire. For the app, Ellis said while students are able to use the same coupons, there are limits. His company can set the number of times an online coupon can be used.
Despite this, the amount of physical coupon books available provide students with discounts and savings. All students have to do is pick up a pocket-sized book or download an app to start saving.