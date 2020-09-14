To save money both in the present and in the future, students are able to apply to rewards card programs throughout Springfield. By spending at certain locations, students earn points that can lead to bigger and better rewards.
The difference between coupons and a rewards card is timing. Coupons allow customers to receive an immediate lower price, as rewards cards build up points over time, allowing customers to purchase exclusive discounted items and net consumers a lowered price.
Trevor Buescher, freshman general business major, said while he used rewards cards and programs, customers should be cautious and considerate of what programs businesses offer.
“If you regularly go there and they offer a free rewards program, sign up for it,” Buesher said. “It’ll save you a couple of bucks in the long run. But, if you’re going out of your way to go there, don’t sign up for it.”
Throughout Springfield, multiple businesses offer rewards cards for customers.
The Potter’s House
The Potter’s House, a non-for-profit coffee and smoothie bar run by the Church of the Nazarene, is located at 420 W. College St., Suite 116 and 724 S. National Ave.
The Potter’s House gives customers a special code after each purchase. After five purchases, they can receive a free coffee, according to cashier Amy Finer.
Hy-Vee
For groceries and gasoline, Hy-Vee customers can sign-up for the Fuel Saver + Perks rewards card. By purchasing a number of certain marked items, consumers earn Fuel Saver + Perks points, which translate into discounted cents per gallon of gasoline.
For example, purchasing three marked items would earn a cardholder 3 cents per gallon off of their next refuel.
The points can be used at Hy-Vee or Casey’s gas stations.
Fuel Saver + Perks points expire after 30 days and do not allow consumers to use their discount on gas exceeding 20 gallons.
Rapid Roberts
Rapid Roberts gas stations have a similar setup. According to controller Jessica Cox, rewards customers earn one KickBack Point per every dollar spent in store or at the pump. After accumulating enough points, card holders are able to choose a reward, such as a free cup of coffee or pizza slice.
Rapid Roberts requires card holders to register a physical card in stores. Once the card is registered, customers can download the Kickback Rewards app that tracks points and available rewards.
CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens
While not as broad with their selection of groceries as Hy-Vee, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are near campus and sell ready-to-eat meals, energy drinks and toiletries.
CVS is located directly at 1153 E. Elm St.
Customers can sign up for a program called ExtraCare, which lets them purchase select items at a discounted price. Every four months ExtraCare members get a 2% kickback for purchases they’ve made.
For example, if a customer spends $100 at a CVS location over a four month period, this kickback nets them $2 when the quarter hits.
Walgreens has a location at 1155 E. St. Louis St.
Walgreens offers a Balance Rewards system. For every 1,000 points customers earn, they get one-dollar off their next purchase.
Buying a number of weekly or monthly items with yellow price tags in store can earn customers bonus points. These tags are randomly placed on items around the store.
Both CVS and Walgreens rewards systems exclude purchases of alcohol, tobacco and milk from earning points.
Various fast food restaurants
Certain fast food chains such as Chick-fil-A, Subway and Freddy’s all have rewards systems.
Chick-fil-A One rewards customers 10 points for every dollar spent.
Subway’s MyWay program gives customers $2 for every 200 tokens earned by purchasing items in store or through the app.
Freddy’s FredHead system allows users to accumulate points for every purchase they make in store or through the app. Once collected, FredHead points allow customers to choose rewards.
For coffee, Starbucks customers earn two stars for every $1 spent, through Starbucks Rewards. At 25 stars, customers are able to earn a free drink, with higher star counts rewarding customers with both food and drink options.
Certain locations of these businesses in Plaster Student Union are partnered with Chartwells, Missouri State’s dining service provider, and do not allow students to use rewards systems. Students should ask if they are able to redeem rewards when dining at the PSU.