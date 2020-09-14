College students are famously thrifty people. It’s out of necessity since attending a university is often expensive. Whether it’s sniffing out the best student discounts or sharing with roommates, many students are always looking for ways to save money.
Americans living in the lowest income brackets spend as much as 35% of their overall budget on food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For a college student earning minimum wage and working around 20 hours a week, that’s nearly $250 a month spent on food.
For those trying to spend less, a great choice could be to turn to discount grocery stores.
Sabrina Schesnol, sophomore exercise and movement science major, said Food 4 Less is one of her favorite stores to get groceries at a discounted price. She said she is partial to Food 4 Less because the retailer offers name-brands, such as Tide, Cheerios and Coca-Cola, for less than other popular grocery stores.
Schesnol said the last time she was at Food 4 Less, she stocked up on a variety of snacks the store has to offer. While she admits the layout of the store is confusing and sometimes has trouble finding certain items, she is still a regular at the store.
Schesnol said she looks to cut costs on her grocery bills because her budget is stretched in other areas.
“Groceries (are) not the only expense for a college student,” Schesnol said. “We have other things (to pay for), such as gas and rent.”
The Springfield Food 4 Less website explains its low prices are a result of buying directly from manufacturers.
“(Lower merchandise prices are) made possible because of our ability to warehouse those large purchases for our stores,” read the website.
Food 4 Less is located in the Battlefield Plaza, at 313 E. Battlefield Road. Hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Aside from Food 4 Less, surplus freight stores can be a place to look for discounted goods.
Surplus Grocery Warehouse is one such store. Terry Russel, a cashier at the store of three years, said they boast discounts as steep as 50 to 80% off retail prices.
Russel said he sees all types of people come through his checkout line, but he admitted his store is not exceptionally popular among the college crowd.
“I just don’t think they know about it,” Russell said, “But, we should be getting a lot more college students than we do.”
Russell attributed the store’s lesser-known reputation to the store’s location..
Russel said the best way to find out about deals at Surplus Grocery Warehouse through the store’s Facebook page.
“Come shop with us,” Russel said. “You’ll definitely save some money.”
Surplus Grocery Warehouse is located at 4560 S. Campbell Ave, l100. Hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Other discount grocery stores in the Springfield area include:
Aldi, with three Springfield locations
Discount Freight & Grocery in Christian County, at 5101 N. Town Centre Drive
Save A Lot, at 1117 E. Commercial St.