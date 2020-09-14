It’s common for students to feel overwhelmed with their work life. Maintaining mental health on top of that does not make things easier. But, how can students find a balance between sustaining their mental health and maintaining a job, both of which are essential for most students in college?
Taylor Bullis, junior speech language pathology major, said she works about 15-20 hours a week at her job at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store.
Bullis said she enjoys her job and while it’s not very hard, on days where she might be struggling with her mental health, her job is accommodating to her situation.
“My job is very understanding of my mental health,” said Bullis. “There have been times that my mental health has been affected by outside things, and I understood that I wasn’t in the right mind space to be helping customers. My manager was very understanding of this and wanted me to be at my best while in the store.”
Bullis added that when she does have to take days off related to her mental health, she does everything she can to get her shifts covered.
Lauren Kanaan, junior elementary education major, works as a lifeguard at the Foster Recreation Center on campus, as well as a University Ambassador, giving tours to prospective students. She said she works about 20 hours a week.
Kanaan said her jobs allow her to make her own schedules, and just like with her job, she schedules herself “off time” to help focus on her mental health.
“I thrive in being busy,” said Kanaan. “Some tips I have is to just be mindful of your limits and listen to your body when you need rest. Work is important, but money cannot buy anything if you don’t even have your mental sanity.”
The counseling center, located in Magers Health and Wellness Center, can be beneficial for students seeking mental health guidance.
Rhonda Lesley, director of the counseling center, said the sooner those struggling with mental health come in for help, the sooner they can feel relief from their symptoms and get back on track.
“Balance and self-care are the keys,” said Lesley. “Students need to develop a plan for organizing their academic studies, work and self-care. Self-care includes things like relaxation, socialization, exercise and just getting enough sleep.”
While having a job may seem important, those working need to take into account whether their jobs are causing them too much stress and what would be the best course of action to resolve their problems.
“If your job is having a negative effect on your mental health, it’s not worth the impending doom you’re putting on your college career,” said Bullis. “It’s just a job. It is replaceable, and I promise you there is something that will be more enjoyable and better worth your time and effort.”
Lesley recommends rethinking priorities and how to effectively manage stress and anxiety. She said working with a counselor to help set goals for improvement can be beneficial.
Bullis also recommends establishing a good relationship and line of communication with job manager(s).
“Make sure that if your mental health is a serious concern for you that they understand this,” said Bullis.
Counseling services are available to all students who are enrolled in at least one credit hour. The counseling center is currently meeting with students virtually due toCOVID-19. Students can make an appointment by calling the counseling center at 417-836-5116, or by email at counselingcenter@missouristate.edu