Plug in to these discount browser extensions to save when you shop online
With the ever-present loom of COVID-19, it only makes sense that a great deal of consumer shopping takes place online.
Internet shopping has quickly become a favorite American pastime. 2020 Statista research reports Americans spent more than $370 billion in online commerce this year alone.
But it can be easy to overspend on online purchases. Whether that be a pair of shoes calling your name on Depop or a life-changing piece of tech on Amazon — we’ve all fallen victim to overpaying.
One way to help curb overspending is to look into browser extensions that offer discount codes, coupons and other money-saving options.
Honey
Quickly gaining popularity over the last couple of years, the PayPal-owned company was established in 2012. Honey is a free browser extension that scans for coupon codes across the internet when a user reaches a checkout page on hundreds of online retailers, such as Dell, JCPenney and Forever 21.
Assistant media, journalist and film professor Holly Holladay said she has been using Honey to help save money and is a fan of the service.
“It's just there and isn't something I have to think about too much,” Holladay said. “I don't do a ton of online shopping (or) booking, so I wouldn't say it has saved me a ton of money, but there have been a few times it's found coupon codes floating around online that I would have missed.”
One downside of Honey is it seldom has coupons for Amazon purchases. Since Amazon is the number one online retailer according to Statista, it is unfortunate Honey’s coupons don’t extend to Bezo’s turf all that often.
Wikibuy
Wikibuy, started in 2014 by Capital One, scans listings from competing retailers to make sure the user is getting the best price.
One helpful feature of Wikibuy is the user’s ability to save products and receive notifications when listed prices drop.
Amazon Assistant
Boasting more than 7 million users on the Chrome app store, Amazon Assistant is Amazon's official product to help users comparison shop.
In addition to prices, Amazon Assistant provides users with additional listing details, such as reviews and ratings on a given product.
Independently from Amazon Assistant, Amazon also offers a free six-month trial of Prime for students who provide a valid university email. Prime can be useful for receiving packages quicker and saving on shipping costs.
According to Holladay, extensions are especially helpful for students in particular.
“It has the potential to save you some money without a lot of effort on your part at a time in your life when you're really focused on saving money,” Holladay said.
Plus, users aren’t limited to one extension or the other. Many shoppers use Wikibuy and Honey at the same time to comparison shop.
For Holladay, any opportunity to save money is a no-brainer.
“I think it's fair to assume that everyone loves saving money, and I'm no different,” Holladay said. “I used to look for coupon codes for major purchases on sites like Retail Me Not, but so few of them actually work. I am past the point in my life of wanting to spend the time to actually track down valid coupon codes, so it's nice to have something that can do that for me.”
Whether you’re a coupon clipper by heart or simply love the thrill of finding a good deal online, it is always important to be careful and stay vigilant when it comes to sharing personal information online.
“Anything you use that connects to your data in any way, including these extension sites, learns information about you and your browsing (and) purchasing history,” Holladay said. “As with any other app you download, it's important to weigh the pros (and) cons of what you get from it versus the knowledge that it will be learning stuff about you.”