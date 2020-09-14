Imagine this: You are pulling an all-nighter as a fast food worker to scrounge up some extra cash for groceries or to make a tiny dent in your college tuition — soon-to-be-mountain-of-debt. As soon as your shift ends, an incomplete essay or project awaits you. To avoid these time constraints and to better balance work and classes, many students turn to work study.
According to Cheryl Combs, Missouri State University’s assistant director of student employment services, work study is a program funded by the federal government to provide employment income for students with financial need. Students eligible for the Pell Grant are possible contenders. An updated FAFSA — set for the current academic year — is required as part of the application process, Combs said.
“Before I came to Missouri State, I filled out my FAFSA and indicated that I wanted to do work study,” Keiona Woodard, sophomore biology major, said “FAFSA requires you to send the information to at least five different universities. I ended up choosing Missouri State because they offered me the most in financial aid.”
Woodard’s brother introduced her to the concept of work study, and she recommends all students apply because the majority of on-campus jobs fall under the program.
According to Combs, in order to be eligible for work study, students need to be taking at least six credit hours per academic year and up to three during the summer. Students also need to maintain a 2.0 GPA.
“If work study funds are unavailable, students will have to sign up for a yearly waiting list,” Combs said. “Graduate and international students are not eligible.”
Combs recommends considering the amount of other applicants when applying.
“It is important to understand that departments are hiring students based on their needs,” Combs said. “When applying to positions, the more flexible work schedules that a student has outside of class schedules will provide more opportunities for employment.”
Combs also reminds students to remember that they are competing with others. They should fill out their applications to the best of their ability.
Student employees are paid through the Missouri State Payroll. The difference between work study and other department funded programs is the allocation of funds.
“Since work study is paid from federal funding coming to the university, there is no cost to the department and departments can hire as many work study students that they have employment needs for,” Combs said.
According to Woodard, the work study program does not apply to fast food restaurants in the Plaster Student Union, as those are managed by Chartwells, the university’s dining service provider.
“If you were to apply as a receptionist for any department on campus, such as residence life or the biology department, then work study will most likely apply to those types of positions,” Woodard said.
Despite her brother’s success in the program, Woodard has discovered a downside involving the job selection process.
"I like how checks go to my personal bank account rather than through the school, so I can make money on the side,” Woodard said. “And, you receive a grant for working on campus. However, you can lose the grant if you don’t apply to certain jobs on campus by a certain time.”
For more information on work study and available jobs, go to www.MissouriState.edu/findajob