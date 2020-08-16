Sketchbooks and cameras and ceramics, oh my! Whether you hope to work professionally in visual arts or enjoy the arts as a hobby, Missouri State University’s clubs and organizations have you covered.
American Institute of Graphic Arts
According to the Campus Link webpage for the American Institute of Graphic Arts, AIGA was established in 1914 and is “a global community of design advocates and practitioners,” which focuses on building a community of people who value creativity and design while teaching students about the professional design world.
Maria Gerasimchuk-Djordjevic, an art and design assistant professor and the faculty advisor for American Institute of Graphic Arts, explained that AIGA has members from different creative areas including design, illustration, photography, as well as marketing and advertising, but students don’t have to major in these areas to join the club.
The MSU chapter of AIGA has around 30 students on the roster, and meetings are every other Tuesday from 8:15-9:15 p.m. at Brick 1, room 302.
“We welcome all and always suggest students come and hang out with us,” Gerasimchuk-Djordjevic said.
Students are able to attend workshops, conferences, visit speaker events and get feedback on their portfolios in coordination with other chapters of AIGA in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Gerasimchuk-Djordjevic encourages readers to follow AIGA on social media:
- Facebook: @sgfaiga
- Instagram: @aiga_springfield
Clayworks
The Campus Link webpage for Clayworks explains the organization promotes ceramics throughout town by hosting exhibitions, workshops and lectures. Clayworks has been involved in several arts events in Springfield such as Artsfest, MSU May Day and Springfield Sister City events.
The organization also has organized bi-annual pottery sales on campus, where students can view and purchase student ceramic pieces.
Clayworks advisor and art and design associate professor Kevin Hughes said the club is for anybody with an interest in ceramics.
“Working with clay can almost be a magical experience for some and frustrating for others,” Hughes said. “Most people find it really amazing that they can actually make something out of a formless lump of earthen material that when subjected to an appropriate amount of heat becomes an object that can last thousands of years.”
Hughes said students on the fence about joining Clayworks should simply stop by and try it out.
“I would encourage anyone who is uncertain about joining the organization to come to one of our events and see how fun it is to work with clay,” Hughes said.
Student Photographic Society
The goals of the Student Photographic Society, according to the Campus Link webpage, involve education, sharing interests, and raising awareness of the creative potential of photography.
Students do not have to be photography majors in order to join the Student Photographic Society.
According to Campus Link, one of the benefits of joining the club, is allowing students to build experience, serve the community and network with others in the field of photography.
Students in Design
“Students in Design was created in order to enhance the education of graphic design and illustration students, as well as instill values of teamwork, community involvement and self-improvement in its members,” the Students in Design Campus Link said.
The goal for Students in Design is to raise awareness by educating students through field trips, visiting artists, exhibitions, workshops, department-wide activities, volunteerism and fund-raisers, according to the Campus Link page.
For more information about visual arts clubs and organizations, visit https://art.missouristate.edu/student-organizations.htm.