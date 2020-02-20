I began to overhear a conversation one night as I was sitting in Glass Hall eating dinner and waiting for a meeting to start. It seemed to be an easy-breezy catch-up sort of conversation until I heard one of the parties say, “Has anyone written a story about you two?”
I continued to listen. The story is about a father and son who are going to college at the same time but each of them has had to confront their own unique challenges.
For father Scott Cooley, a disabled veteran, the challenge is going to college as a nontraditional graduate, managing his busy schedule and facing an ever-changing technological landscape.
For Aaron, the challenge is taking on a double major in marketing with an emphasis in advertising and product development and psychology with a minor in disability studies while navigating college life with a visual impairment.
In the midst of Aaron telling me about his struggles with math, science, and spatial learning, his father interjects to say that his son does very well in school, making good grades.
“He's an outstanding student but he worries about everything,” Scott said.
Aaron agreed.
“So the trouble is that when I had class with those aspects, worrying that I'm going to do well because I do worry a lot,” Aaron said.
Accessibility of textbooks and computer programs has been a source of struggle for Aaron. Aaron described a feeling of burnout and frustration when consistently trying to use programs that don’t work for him.
Some of his classes use programs like InDesign and Photoshop which are not easily accessible for the visually impaired.
His professors have been helpful, Aaron said. One of the graduate assistants for his creative advertising class sat down with him to create a project for one of his marketing classes.
“I would come up with the idea for the ad and how it's going to be designed and she helped me make the ads,” Aaron said. “I wouldn't have done nearly well in that class without her and she helped me really understand how the visual aspects worked.”
Aaron said the help he has received from professors and instructors has eased some of the frustration he faces.
“A lot of departments do care and so the fact that they are caring and that they are trying to make things better, that really does help with it,” Aaron said.
Aaron said he does well at creative activities as long as the creativity is non-visual.
“Most people associate creative with visual, but it doesn't have to be,” he said. “It can be non-visual, I'm great with stuff like that.”
Aaron hopes to make a change for the future and develop assistive technologies for people with disabilities, specifically visual impairments. He wants to create versions of programs like InDesign and Photoshop that are accessible for the visually impaired.
Aaron considers himself an activist in the disability community. He has spoken to teachers and students about accessibility, and volunteered in the community. In the future, he wants to speak motivationally about disabilities and mentor others.
“There's a lot of people, people with disabilities who see their abilities negatively and I want to help them change that perspective and help them see their disabilities positively and help them advocate for themselves,” Aaron.
Aaron dreams of improving and inventing devices for the visually impaired. For example, Aaron proposes a more portable version of a Braille embosser and a video game system that would allow visually impaired and sighted people to play together.
Together, Scott and Aaron are both on track to finish their respective degrees in 2021.
Scott said his purpose in life has always been to help.
“For me what is important in life is service to others,” Scott said. “That's really super important. I want to, with my knowledge I learned in school, to be a good steward of the land.”
Scott returned to MSU to pursue his master’s degree in plant science.
“This land is not ours,” Scott said. “And we're only here for a short time. And if we keep doing what we're doing right now, we're not going to have anything left.”
Scott describes himself as a tree-hugger and emphasizes the importance of protecting and preserving land and water.
Scott, who values servanthood, is incredibly grateful for those who have helped him. When we sat down for the interview, Scott came with a physical list of people to thank.
As a nontraditional student, Scott says he has to work twice as hard as the average graduate student. He attributes much of his success to the staff and faculty he works with.
Aaron similarly attributes much of his success to his dad and to his professors.
“I have great teachers here and because of them, I will be able to be successful, you know, for the rest of my time here and at work, and that's all because of them,” Aaron said.
Aaron said besides his family and teachers, many of his role models are other blind people.
“I can kind of see what they're better than me at like, orientation mobility, and it kind of makes me want to be better, too,” Aaron said. “Also blind people that I've heard about that are pursuing math and science and things like that because I used to wonder if it was possible for blind people to do things like that because I wasn't good at those things.”
Aaron has been blind his whole life, so he doesn't think much about it. His passion, activism and advocacy are what get him thinking about disabilities.
For the future, Aaron recommends requiring disability education for all students.
“I think the world would be a whole lot different."