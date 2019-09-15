Carrying protest signs, leaning on one another and looking on in solidarity, a couple hundred Springfield citizens demonstrated on Park Central Square on Saturday afternoon against sexual assault.
Me Too Springfield advertised Sept. 14 as a day to remember victims of sexual assault and harassment, and to celebrate unity as activists merged to proclaim their platform against sexual violence.
Me Too Springfield founders posted on the event Facebook page that this event’s purpose is to eradicate sexual violence.
“I love to be around these people,” said Savanah Kidd, a local high school student, as her chin quivered and tears flooded quickly into her eyes. “One of my friends who came with me last year, she ended up talking to her mom for the first time about (her experience) and I know that was really helpful for her.”
Me Too Springfield President Jordan Harris gave a glimpse into her story — the driving force behind her involvement in this movement.
“When I was assaulted in high school, I wish that I’d had an organization like this to turn to, just have a community and to have supporters behind me to tell me that it wasn’t my fault and that they believed me,” Harris said. “So I hope that Me Too Springfield can provide that for other people.”
Several community influencers spoke to the crowd, including County Clerk Shane Schoeller, Missouri House Representative Crystal Quade, The Victim Center’s Executive Director Brandi Bartel and Jordan Harris.
Schoeller encouraged listeners to speak up when they experience or witness injustices so predators are held accountable.
“Evil and injustice thrive when we choose to be silent,” Schoeller said in his speech to the crowd. “Those who choose to do evil things are counting on our silence when they commit acts of victimization and prey on others. For those here today who have a ‘me too’ story, your experience matters.”
Quade echoed Schoeller’s encouragement to speak out. She said witnessing others share their ‘me too’ stories gives her courage.
“I know sometimes it can be hard to get up and want to come out here — to make a sign and say ‘me too’ — it’s not easy,” Quade said in her speech. “But I hope that you continue to wake up on these days and find that bravery inside of you, because I promise you it’s making a difference.”
Bartel, executive director of The Victim Center, spoke to participants about violent crime statistics of the Ozarks region. She said one in six boys and one in four girls will experience sexual assault “before the age of 18.” She disclosed the Victim Center annually serves between 900 and 1,000 victims of sexual assault.
“Unfortunately, it is also statistically true that the college-aged population is particularly at risk for … sexual violence,” Bartel said. “I think a lot of that is stemming from unhealthy beliefs about what a relationship looks like and what consent looks like — that (consent) can be removed, given away and that it’s your body, your choice to control when consent is given.”
Tyler Lee, a Springfield resident, said she has experienced forms of harassment since she was a child. She said she’s witnessed this happen to not only girls, but boys as well growing up.
“I remember in second grade having that happen to me — having boys dared to touch me, and it’s wrong,” Lee said. “It happens to little girls, and little girls should not have to go through that.”
Lee said she came to the event to spread awareness that sexual assault crosses party lines and affects all people.
“I’m here because I want people to understand these things can happen to anyone — it doesn’t matter where you swing politically, it doesn’t matter what your gender is or what your sexuality is … girls can hurt boys and boys can hurt girls,” Lee said. “It doesn’t matter who you are — it’s not a political issue, it’s a consent issue.”
Meanwhile, Me Too Springfield leadership encouraged event participants to sign a petition to remove Greene County Judge Calvin Holden. The organization alleges Holden gives lenient sentences to those convicted of sexual crimes.
Community resources:
Me Too Springfield: https://metoospringfield.com/, Facebook — @metoosgf, Instagram — @metoo_springfield
The Victim Center: https://www.thevictimcenter.org/, email — hope@thevictimcenter.org, 24/7 crisis line — 417-864-7233 (SAFE)
Harmony House: https://www.myharmonyhouse.org/, toll-free 24 hour hotline — 800-831-6863
The Family Justice Center: Facebook — @GreeneCountyFamilyJusticeCenter, Phone — 417-799-1500
The GLO Center: https://www.glocenter.org/
Missouri State Counseling Center: counselingcenter.missouristate.edu, Phone — 417-836-5116