Opened in 1964, the Student Book Exchange has served Springfield college students with textbook purchases and rentals for 56 years. That service came to an end on Tuesday, June 30 when the bookstore announced their closing.
On Tuesday, the bookstore made a Facebook post announcing its closing and thanking customers for being able to serve them.
“After 56 years, we are closing our doors,” Student Book Exchange said in the post. “Thank you for the honor of being your off-campus bookstore for three generations.”
Student Book Exchange general manager Adam Hoots attributed the closing to a “downward trend” in finances for the last few years. Hoots said since students are shopping for textbooks online more frequently, the store couldn’t keep up and had to close its doors.
Student Book Exchange had two locations in Springfield, one serving the Missouri State student community at 633 S. Kimbrough Ave. and the other serving Ozarks Technical Community College students at 601 N. National Ave.
Both stores allowed students to purchase, sell and rent textbooks for college courses. It also sold supplies such as pens and pencils, umbrellas and other merchandise.
Other alternative textbook stores in Springfield include Text Bucks, located at both 607 E. Madison Ave. and 610 N. National Ave.
Text Bucks is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locations.
Online, college students can rent textbooks through e-commerce stores like Amazon and Chegg.
The MSU Baker Bookstore has been closed temporarily due to COVID-19, but according to the MSU website, reopened July 6 on Mondays and Tuesdays for incoming students attending SOAR. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the bookstore will remain open for online order pick-up only.
Priscilla Skeeter, course materials manager for Baker Bookstore, said Student Book Exchange’s closing will not affect their pricing for students. Textbook prices are not based on competition with other bookstores but relationships with publishers and other vendors.
As of July 1, Student Book Exchange’s website was deactivated and all calls have become automated, only providing former hours from before the store’s closing.