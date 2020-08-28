Missouri State University’s classes started on Aug. 17, and within the first week, 141 cases were reported on campus. As a result, MSU’s COVID-19 Information Center reports there have been 473 tests administered on campus. Students can get tested at Magers Health and Wellness.
If students are experiencing symptoms deemed by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention as possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, etc.), they should contact their health provider or Magers at 417-836-4000.
“(Students) can contact Magers Health and Wellness to make an appointment, they can contact their healthcare provider and there are some drug stores that also can provide it,” David Hall, director of university safety said.
Megan Huelsing, a graduate student, said, “I called Magers on a Friday morning and was able to get in on Friday afternoon to get tested.”
Whenever she arrived at the testing center, she told workers she was there for a coronavirus test and was tested within 10 minutes.
Right now, only students who are showing symptoms or have been directly exposed can be tested at Magers.
“Generally, Magers tests students that have symptoms,” Hall said. “(Magers) may have some (students) that are asymptomatic that can be tested, generally after close contact with someone that is positive.”
However, the university is working to get students more tests for those without symptoms.
According to the COVID-19 Testing Policy, the student’s insurance companies will pay for the test. However, if students do not have insurance the university will not bill them.
As for turnaround, Hall said test results come back within two to three days.
“All students, faculty and staff who test positive for COVID-19 through a test not administered by the university must immediately notify the COVID-19 reporting line by email at COVID19@missouristate.edu or complete the COVID-19 Reporting Form,” states the COVID-19 Testing webpage.
For more information regarding Missouri State University’s COVID-19 testing process, click here for the COVID Information Center.