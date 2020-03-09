A student goes to the clinic. They have a stomach ache, fever and cough; the first person they see is a nurse. Those nurses will become far and few between. The nation is expected to face a nursing crisis of nearly 1.1 million people.
Missouri State University is trying to prepare students to go and fill those positions. Clinical Associate Professor Kathryn Patterson says the struggles of the crisis are hitting close to home and nurses are difficult to train.
The baby boomers like herself are advancing into higher positions, retiring or dying. However, there are not enough people enrolled in medical programs to fill those bedside nurse positions as others are exiting. Patterson said this filling issue is causing the crisis.
“Baby boomers are getting out of the workforce and the amount that is coming in is just not enough to fill the roles,” Patterson said.
However, Patterson said the MSU School of Nursing is trying to change the program to allow more people to graduate and help to fill those roles.
“We have made changes in our admission,” Patterson said. “We used to take one cohort of 70 students a year; we now take one each semester of 48 students. This will increase our total volume to 96 students a year.”
In addition to taking more students, they have tried to adjust the program to be the most effective. There are now four semesters instead of five semesters. According to Patterson, this can hopefully bring the students to a job sooner.
Patterson acknowledged that it may seem strange to other majors that they can only accept 96 students a year. However, this is per state law.
“When you are teaching nursing they have to master certain clinical skills and have clinical experience,” Patterson said. “This is regulated by the state board of nursing. For a new student, there can only be one faculty member for every six to eight students.”
The limitations with numbers continue whenever the students graduate and enter the workforce. A nurse can only have a few patients that they deal with. If they have too many, this causes safety concerns, Patterson said.
Students of the nursing program recognize the restrictions on how many they can serve. They note that when considering nursing, people need to know what they are getting into.
“That is one thing every nurse needs to consider when on the hunt for jobs,” senior nursing major Morgan Kyle said. “There are laws that prohibit nurses from having too many patients.”
However, Kyle said there are more people being born than ever before. This will allow for more health problems to arise. Some of the big ones nursing students are concerned about are increasing suicide attempts and parents not vaccinating their children.
“The workload will probably only increase thus the need for nurses will too,” Kyle said.
Both Kyle and Patterson noted that even though nursing has its challenges, it is worth it. They said they think there are many benefits to being present at some of the best and worst moments in people’s lives. And unlike some professions, this one allows for change through a nurse’s career.
“It is a profession that lends itself nicely to doing multiple things throughout your life,” Patterson said.
Patterson said hospital nurses could become a school nurse once they have kids or become a professor towards the end of their career. Essentially, nursing allows for flexibility.
Students in the nursing program have often said it is difficult. However, Kyle had some encouragement for those that may be struggling. If you fail a test it does not mean you would fail at being a nurse.
“Everyone fails a test, everyone fails a class and everyone jumps over obstacles,” Kyle said.