On Oct. 16, Missouri State University elected two new officers to their Board of Governors. Previous vice-chair Amelia Counts was elected the BOG chair, replacing incumbent chair Craig Frazier. Carol Silvey was elected vice-chair.
“Typically, board officers come from experienced board members who have led board committees and express an interest in serving,” President Clif Smart said. “Amy Counts was vice-chair this year and that helps prepare someone for the chair role.”
MSU’s BOG is responsible for the rules and regulations at the university, as well as implementing the Long Range Plan for 2021-2026. This plan is being developed to determine how university resources are being used and what initiatives MSU should or shouldn’t take.
Missouri’s Governor, Mike Parson, nominates board members and they are confirmed by the State Senate. The term limit and length for each BOG member is six years or continues until they are replaced by another governor.
The board is set up with the chair at the top, then the vice-chair, then one member from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts make up the BOG. There is also a non-voting student representative. There can be no more than two members from the same congressional district on the BOG at a given time.
Any member of the board can become the vice-chair, but only the vice-chair can become an official chair of the board.
Amelia Counts
Amelia Counts graduated in 1994 from MSU with a degree in hospitality. She was involved in and held leadership positions in several organizations; she served as president of the Delta Zeta Sorority, president and treasurer of Eta Sigma Delta Honor Society and chaired the Student Homecoming Council.
According to Counts, in 2016 Gov. Eric Greitens’ office reached out to her about serving on MSU’s BOG.
Counts represents Missouri District 2 St. Louis County.
Counts said her main focus while chairing the BOG is helping students by offering more scholarships to help draw them to MSU.
“I want to make sure the university does not lose students simply because they cannot afford to attend,” Counts said. “My parents were not able to afford college, so I relied on scholarships and student loans. I understand the struggle that some students face financially.”
Counts also wants to establish her own scholarship through the University Foundation, which handles donor money given to the university. It also creates and maintains scholarships using this money.
As the chair of the BOG, Counts will be tasked with supervising, managing and controlling business, participating in shaping both meeting agendas and dates, presiding over all BOG meetings and directing meeting discussion in a fair and balanced manner.
Carol Silvey
Carol Silvey graduated from both MSU and the University of Missouri with a degree in education in three years. She taught history at Missouri State University-West Plains from 1968 to 1991 and became the director of development from 1991 to 2006.
Silvey represents Missouri District 8 Howell County.
Currently, Silvey is the vice president for advancement at the Ozarks Medical Center Foundation.
Silvey said she was honored to become the vice-president of the BOG and will assist students, faculty and staff the best she can. As an alumnus, she said she feels strongly about MSU’s progress and wants to continue growth and areas of accomplishments.
Silvey believes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for institutions to create models to help students further what society needs outside of the institution. Her time on the board will be spent creating this “exciting, dynamic and fulfilling” college model.
As vice-chair, Silvey will become the main chair of the board after Counts. Silvey’s duties include acting as a member of the board, training to become prepared to act as chair in the case of the chair’s absence or the promotion of vice-chair to an official chair.
On Jan. 2021, both Counts and Silvey will take their respective places on the MSU Board of Governors.