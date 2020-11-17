Following a recount of the votes for Missouri District 135, Democrat Betsy Fogle came out on top by a slim margin. She received 8,548 votes compared to Republican incumbent Steve Helm’s 8,472 votes. The results headed to the verification board, which convened on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Greene County Historic Courthouse.
Until this election, Crystal Quade, representative of District 132, was the only Democrat to hold a seat in the Missouri House south of Columbia. Helm’s coveted seat is a vital flip for Missouri and Greene County Democrats, which was the only one in the state for either political party in 2020.
Steve Helms, despite seeing different policies differently than Representative-elect Betsy Fogle, wishes her the best in Jefferson City and hopes she finds common ground between all of her constituents.
“I plan to continue working for the policies of good government and healthcare reform regardless of my title,” Helms said regarding his future.
"I want my children and grandchildren to live in a state that is safe, offers abundant opportunity, and affords them the liberty to live their lives as they see fit.”
“The recount was conducted in an open, transparent and bi-partisan manner that should make all Greene County voters proud and confident in the final results,” Shane Schoeller, Greene County clerk, said in a press release. “It has been a great privilege to work with our election judges from all perspectives and walks of life as they worked hard to make sure this result was rendered accurately and in a timely manner.”
Quade won re-election in her district, by a margin of 2,879 votes with 100% of precincts reporting, according to data from the Greene County Clerk's election results. In an interview with The Standard, Quade said she is thrilled by Fogle’s victory, and believes Springfield is ready for transparency and honesty.
“In a year where the top of the ticket was won by a 17-point margin, for the House Democrats to hold onto everything and pick up a seat is huge,” Quade said. “(Springfield) wants a representative who supports public health and will invest in them.”