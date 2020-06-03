On May 25, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis when police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against Floyd’s neck during his arrest.
Dozens of protests took place across the nation in the days after, raising voices against police brutality and racism.
Meanwhile, the George Floyd Memorial Fund page on GoFundMe has raised close to $10 million as of June 2.
On June 2, millions of Instagram and Twitter users are participating in the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday.
Users posted all-black squares, and then committed to post nothing else for the rest of the day on their social media profiles. While most of the posts are empty black images, some display the black power fist, information about petitions and donation options or words encouraging others to listen to and amplify black voices.
The hashtag amassed more than 25 million posts on Instagram alone on June 2.
According to #TheShowMustBePaused.com, the initiative was started by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, members of the music industry.
They also started the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, created in response to the murders of black citizens by police officers. Users across social media platforms showed their support for the initiative through the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday.
The women explained their aim was to disrupt normal business operations in the music industry, which “has profited predominantly from black art,” according to a statement on #TheShowMustBePaused.com.
“Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations and their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of black people accountable,” the website stated. “To that end, it is the obligation of these entities to empower the black communities that have made them disproportionately wealthy in ways that are measurable and transparent.”
The Standard attempted to contact the creators of the movement in order to verify their involvement on the website’s contact form but did not receive a response. Numerous news organizations have not been able to verify the involvement of Thomas and Agyemang, but the two women’s names are signed at the bottom of the website and on social media posts.
Several big brands in the music industry showed their support for #TheShowMustBePaused initiative, including Spotify, Warner Music Group, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.
A Spotify Newsroom blogpost on Monday told users they would see a black logo and header on several popular playlists.
“Select participating playlists and podcasts will include an 8-minute, 46-second track of silence as a solemn acknowledgement for the length of time that George Floyd was suffocated,” the blog post explained.
@theshowmustbepaused on Instagram was explicit in the initiative’s goals on June 2, explaining “the purpose was never to mute ourselves. The purpose is to disrupt. The purpose is a pause from business as usual.”
Abdillahi Dirie, Missouri State student body president for the 2019-20 school year, said he participated in the blackout to educate others on social media about what they can do in order to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
He explained the general goal of #BlackoutTuesday was to highlight current issues and to stand up against racism.
“I hope others took the time to educate themselves, create dialogue and donate to causes that are fighting racism and helping protesters,” Dirie said.
For Dirie, it is more important now than ever before to stand up for the black community.
“It is so hard to watch people be silent,” Dirie said.
For anyone who wants to make a change in the Black Lives Matter movement, Dirie advised using privilege to stand up against racism by asking questions and conducting research, signing petitions, donating and voting. This is especially important, he said, because actions need to support words.
“Every human being on this earth should be supporting this because it is a human rights effort,” he said. “It’s important to speak up.”
However Austin Davis, senior agricultural business major, said he isn’t sure the blackout was the best way to speak up.
Davis estimated he’d seen 200 or more blackout posts on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday from his friends and peers.
“My whole feed is black except for ads,” Davis said.
Davis didn’t participate in the blackout and said he believes the posts are only working to spread awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement, but he’s sure everyone is already aware of the nation’s current events.
“People are using Instagram to find out what’s happening with everything and everyone across the country during these trying times,” Davis said. “There’s new videos surfacing every day that help people form their own thoughts and opinions of what is happening in our country today.”
In order to prevent crucial information from becoming buried in millions of empty, black images, @theshowmustbepaused told followers not to use BLM-related hashtags unnecessarily in a June 2 post around 10 a.m.
“If you use the Black Lives Matter hashtag, use it to share necessary resources and information for the movement,” The Show Must Be Paused post read. “If you are not using it for that purpose, please type out Black Lives Matter with no hashtag, so we do not inadvertently mute vital dialogue in a sea of black boxes.”
However, Davis isn’t sure this is the way to fix the growing problem.
“To me, this all just seems like a good gesture, but right now we need more than just, ‘Hey, I agree with BLM – here’s my black box.’”
At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, @theshowmustbestopped made a new post on Instagram.
“You just witnessed act one,” it read.
Followers are encouraged to stay alert for updates with the initiative on the website, where, “a plan of action will be announced,” according to TheShowMustBePaused.com.