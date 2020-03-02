The Level 1 Game Center bowling alley, located on the first floor of the PSU, closed its lanes Friday night.
According to Level 1 Game Center employee Jordan Galkowski, a senior marketing, advertising and promotions major, the bowling alley was not popular with students and didn’t bring in enough revenue for maintenance upkeep.
Galkowski said a board game cafe is in the works of taking the bowling alley’s place. The cafe will include an array of board and video games for students, along with more snack and drink options.
Over the last several years, the Student Activities Council hosted Rock ‘N’ Bowl at the game center, a themed bowling party, on Friday nights.
Friday, Feb. 28, the PSU and SAC co-hosted Bowl Voyage, a free celebration in honor of the bowling alley’s closing, from 6-10 p.m. Special Bowl Voyage T-shirts were given to the first 50 students to enter and while supplies lasted, students could take home a used bowling pin.
Mason Todd, a sophomore psychology major and resident assistant, said he often used the bowling alley as a space for his floor’s events and is disappointed to see the bowling alley go.
Todd said the idea of a board game cafe feels redundant, as all of the residence halls have their own selection of board games and the majority of students who utilize the game center are on-campus residents.
He also said he believes the bowling alley wasn’t advertised properly.
“(The bowling alley) is very far on the list of amenities when you’re looking online,” Todd said. “It’s not the most well-known part about our campus, but I think it (was) a really great one.”
Renovations of the bowling alley space are set for the long-term future, Galkowski said, but the game center hasn’t decided what the space will look like yet.
The board game cafe will be available for students Monday, March 24.