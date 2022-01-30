The Springfield City Council has voted in favor of bringing Buc-ee’s, the beaver-themed gas station franchise, to I-44 and Mulroy Road. The travel center advertises 100 fuel-pumps and a 53,000 square-foot location expected to produce more than 200 jobs in the area.
Local social media campaign Dam Up Buc-ee’s (@damupbucees) organized a protest at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting, where citizens gathered on the lawn of Historic City Hall to express their disapproval of the City’s financial support for the Buc-ee’s proposal.
Dam Up Buc-ee’s organizers described their mission to bring awareness to the Springfield community about the potential harm a football field-sized gas station could have on the Fulbright Watershed, in addition to local businesses.
The campaign’s distrust of the Buc-ee’s development plan cited an event which led to a federal lawsuit filed against Northrop Grumman on behalf of two Springfield families.
“The city failed to effectively regulate the property that was purchased by Northrop Grumman in 2001, and the company knowingly allowed TCE [trichloroethylene], a known carcinogen, to enter the groundwater and contaminate 74 drinking wells in the area around the airport,” shared a Dam Up Buc-ee’s organizer.
“I think this gives us more than enough reason to demand the city be more forthcoming with environmental impact studies and what regulations will be enforced, as well as demanding that mechanisms be put in place to keep them more transparent and accountable.”
Several Springfield activist groups attended the protest Monday night to support the Dam Up Buc-ee’s campaign, including local sustainable organizations concerned for the city’s natural springwater.
“The Fulbright Watershed provides water for anywhere between 14 to 17 percent of residents in Springfield,” said Daniel Behlmann, activist. “We get water from it, so we need to keep it clean.”
After the Infrastructure Reimbursement Agreement was finalized on Monday, city manager Jason Gage spoke with the Standard about the perceived threat to Fulbright Spring.
“City Utilities, the community’s public water supplier, has provided (the City Council) with their opinion that Buc-ee’s poses no known risk to the public water supply,” Gage said. “In addition, Buc-ee’s is obligated to follow all of the City’s safety-related development regulations which are intended to protect our natural resources.”
He explained the decision to welcome the Texas-based gas station aligned with the City Council’s Economic Vitality priority.
“A priority of the City Council is to make proactive investments in public infrastructure for those areas with the highest potential for development and redevelopment,” Gage said. “The roughly 1,000 acres around Buc-ee’s will now have an improved interstate connection and full utilities that are necessary for opening up future development opportunities.”
Gage added that Buc-ee’s is willing to cover the cost for the required infrastructure, such as highways and utilities, to be repaid by the tax agreement over the next 20 years.
“(It) will be reimbursed over time, only by their own retail sales generation, this is not much of an incentive,” Gage said. “Anytime a City can get a business to pay the upfront costs of public roads and utility extensions, it is a big win for the community.”
