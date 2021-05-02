Renovations and additions are set to begin around campus as part of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences Master Plan announced in June of 2019.
In his Clif Notes published April 20, President Clif Smart announced the goals of the CNAS Master Plan.
“The plan establishes three goals to provide for the future of CNAS, enable research and increase visibility for science,” Smart said.
Smart said the first task of accomplishing this goal is renovating Temple Hall, which has not been done since its construction in 1971. In addition, renovations will be done in Cheek Hall, Kemper Hall and King Street Annex.
“The CNAS Master Plan proposes a 66,000 square foot, four-story addition to Temple Hall,” Smart said. “The plan also proposes to renovate 40,000 square feet of existing lab space and 48,000 square feet of existing classroom, office and common space in Temple Hall.”
Smart said renovations will cost $20 million and the additions will cost $40 million.
“The United States and the State of Missouri currently have access to unprecedented one-time funds,” Smart said. “Our goal in the coming months is to work to match federal and state funds with private contributions and university reserves to fund this project.”
Dean of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences Tamara Jahnke, said the updates are necessary for students currently enrolled.
“This project will add additional teaching and research laboratory space for students along with a number of study spaces for students,” Jahnke said.
Jahnke said the CNAS Master Plan will allow Missouri State’s College of Natural and Applied Sciences to compare to other universities of similar size.
“The square footage needs will make us comparable with others,” Jahnke said. “This will provide new and renovated laboratory spaces for students, which is very important for the recruitment of new students and retention of current students.”
