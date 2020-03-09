The Veteran Student Organization at Missouri State University is a nonprofit program that supports students who are veterans and veteran dependents. The VSO offers many benefits, including free black and white printing, coffee, tv and a safe space for veterans who are going through hard times.
“It’s an honored safe space for those suffering with PTSD, stress, or those who are struggling to adjust to a civilian environment,” student Jake Mickelberg, president of the Veteran Student Organization, said. “It’s a safe area with a different climate for those who go to school.”
The VSO is part of a nationwide movement known as Vets Securing America to help veterans who are students. Mickelberg said the Ozark Technical Community College has a VSO program, but they are moving to start up the organization at the Drury campus.
“These organizations were created in mind for student veterans going to school to help them in high-stress environments,” Mickelberg said. “We want to help prevent stress that leads to other issues for these veterans.”
Mickelberg said he reactivated the organization in January 2020 and has raised support and awareness with eight other officers. It was reactivated without a budget and the organization raises funds on their own.
The VSO is located in the Veteran Student Center in the Meyer Library.
“It was a stressor getting things up and running, but I have support to help me,” Mickelberg said. “It’s rewarding to do what we’ve done in a short time with absolutely nothing.”
The organization focuses on providing aid and raising campus awareness about the program.
“We have a center but a lot of veterans don’t know that,” Mickelberg said. “They can invite civilians in the center as long as a veteran is with them.”
Students who are eligible to be a part of the program are able to join by emailing the organization or Mickelberg directly. Mickelberg said students who want to help can support the VSO by volunteering through other organizations that they have partnered with.
Mickelberg said the organization is always looking forward to any organization that is interested in reaching out and helping the VSO.
“We have a sister sorority we are working with to create linkage on campus with other communities,” Mickelberg said.
The VSO hosts various events on campus to help aid and fund its veterans. They have a monthly pizza lunch at the VSC, and Mickleberg said they will be hosting a movie night in the near future.
On April 25, the organization will be hosting a ball to raise money and support. The VSO will be sponsoring a table for the ball on campus.
“Clif Smart is going to be there,” Mickelberg said. “The ball is going to be open to citizens. Anyone can attend.”
Tickets for the ball are available at the VSC and online.
The VSO will be hosting a 5k on campus on May 5. There will be a benefit concert that evening to help raise money for the organization.
Mickelberg said the organization will also be involved with fall orientation to reach out to new students and raise awareness of the organization.